RDC crowned winners of Ireland's Got Talent

Dance act RDC were crowned the first ever winners of Ireland's Got Talent.

Dance act RDC were crowned the first ever winners of Ireland's Got Talent.

The Cork dancers took home a €15,000 cash prize, as well as the coveted one-hour special show which will be aired on TV3 later in the year.

All judges were full of praise for the 31-strong dance troupe. Michelle said, “What I really love about you - when we see the choreography we know it’s RDC”.

Jason was blown away saying “that was absolutely flawless, you wrecked the gaff, it's in bits, you are so talented”. Dance acts Xquisite and FKFT made up the top three finalists.

Other acts in tonight's final included, Aaron J Hart, Double Impact, Linda McLoughlin and the two surprise wildcard entries: dancer Zacc Milne and singing granddad Matt Dodd. Thousands applied in the biggest ever Irish talent search.

Louis Walsh said that the show will return next year and it will be "bigger and better than ever" as he urged viewers to get involved. "This is the new Ireland we're seeing on stage," he said. "Everybody on that stage tonight is incredible."

It's not yet clear if judges Jason Byrne, Denise Van Outen and Michelle Visage will return to the show.

Online Editors