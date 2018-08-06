Rachel Bilson shared a throwback photo of The OC cast on the 15th anniversary of its arrival on Fox.

Rachel Bilson shares throwback photo of fresh-faced cast on 15th anniversary of The OC

Bilson (36) played Summer Roberts on the show which made stars of her and fellow leads Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie, and Adam Brody.

The pic shows Barton, Brody, Melinda Clarke, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, McKenzie and Samaire Armstrong in 2003.

"15 year anniversary of The OC. I can’t believe it. I also can’t believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt #ifeelold #survivedtheschwartzsharkattack #welcometotheocbitch #ew" she wrote on Instagram.

Behind the scenes Bilson also dated her co-star Adam Brody in real life, although they split in 2006. He is now married to Leighton Meester and they have a three year old daughter while Bilson also has a three year old daughter, by her ex Hayden Christensen.

Since the show she has gone on to forge a career on the big and small screen, most notably in Jumper and Life Happens and on TV in How I Met Your Mother, Hart of Dixie, and Nashville.

The show's other big female star, Mischa Barton, who played Marissa Cooper, has worked consistently since the show ended with five films releasing this year.

However, the 37 year old actress has had a tumultuous time in her private life in recent months when she subjected to a horrific revenge porn ordeal.

"I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time," she said last month.

"This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realised when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hidden cameras.

"Then I learned something even worse, that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.

"I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there. I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation I’ve had to go through.

"No woman should have to go through this. It is a very hard thing to do but I am glad that I’m finally standing up for myself."

