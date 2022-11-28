Quinn Country: The rise and fall of Seán Quinn in his own words

After being postponed for a year, RTÉ will tonight finally broadcast the first instalment of a major documentary series focusing on the rise and fall of former billionaire Seán Quinn.

The three-part series, Quinn Country, is made by Belfast production company Fine Point Films, which secured the former businessman’s exclusive co-operation to tell the story of his life.

The programme was originally scheduled to air in January of this year but it was dropped from the schedule after RTÉ received a letter from kidnap victim Kevin Lunney and his fellow directors at Mr Quinn’s former empire, Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) which has been rebranded as Mannok.

In the letter, Liam McCaffrey, the CEO of Mannok, expressed the “grave concerns” of the under-threat five-member management team – including Mr McCaffrey, Mr Lunney, his brother Tony, John McCartin and Daragh O’Reilly.

He said that the programme could potentially inflame a small group who have tried to use intimidation and violence to restore Mr Quinn as the head of his old empire.

The letter was sent to the broadcaster last December in the same week that three Dublin criminals were sentenced to between 15 and 30 years for the abduction and barbaric torture of Mr Lunney.

Mr McCaffrey highlighted specific concerns that if certain allegations made by Mr Quinn were aired that it could compromise the safety of the directors’ families and the company as a whole.

It is understood that the Mannok management team, all of whom are still classified as being under threat and are receiving police protection, have turned down several invitations to be interviewed by award-winning documentary maker Trevor Birney who began filming the series with Mr Quinn in 2020.

Independent.ie understands that Mr Birney made fresh efforts to interview the directors in recent weeks but the invitations were again rebuffed.

Sources close to Mannok have previously said that the reason for the non-cooperation was that the directors felt that anything that they said to counter Mr Quinn’s allegations could put their lives at risk.

Mr Lunney and his colleagues believed that if they were to participate in the programme, their responses could be “interpreted” by a small group of individuals as the impetus for further attacks on them and the company.

For his part, Sean Quinn has repeatedly condemned the campaign of intimidation and violence conducted over several years by border crime boss Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuinness who was working on the orders of an elusive figure known as the “paymaster”.

However, McGuinness’s reign of terror came to an abrupt stop two months after the horrific abduction of Mr Lunney, when he died from a heart attack during a police raid on a safe house where he was hiding in the UK.

Mannok director Kevin Lunney

Last December in the Special Criminal Court Dubliner Alan Harte, the ringleader of the kidnap gang was sentenced to 30 years while his accomplices, Alan O’Brien (40) and Darren Redmond (27) were sentenced to 25 and 15 years respectively.

A fourth man, Luke O’Reilly from Co Cavan, was found not guilty.

During a harrowing two-and-a-half-hour ordeal Mr Lunney’s leg was broken with a wooden bat, his face and body were slashed with a Stanley knife and his wounds were doused in bleach.

Throughout the torture session, carried out in a horse box, the businessman was repeatedly told that he and his co-directors must resign their directorships from QIH immediately.

Seriously injured and terrified, Mr Lunney was then stripped down to his underwear and dumped on an isolated country road.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Tony Hunt had an unequivocal message for the mysterious “paymaster,” who is believed to have paid up to €1m to McGuinness over several years.

He said that the only reason the court did not impose a life sentence on any of the three kidnappers was that the most severe penalties should be reserved for those who financed or benefited from such crimes.

In Quinn Country, it is understood that Sean Quinn tells, in his own words, the extraordinary story of his rise to become Ireland’s richest man and the subsequent loss of his empire when he gambled his fortune on shares in the ill-fated Anglo Irish Bank.

Sources close to the production also revealed that the former billionaire talks candidly about his bitter falling out with the directors of his former empire, four of whom, including Mr Lunney, had originally been part of Quinn’s inner management circle.

Unless harassment is criminality, they never mentioned anything like that at all

Mr Quinn has told supporters that he co-operated with the documentary makers because it gives him an opportunity to share his life story and fully explain his grievances against his former management team whom he has publicly accused of “stabbing” him in the back.

The 75-year-old, who still enjoys support from the Border community in Cavan and Fermanagh, has consistently condemned the abduction of his former protégé, declaring that the suspected paymaster and their associates who ordered the outrage were not acting in his name.

In April of this year, the former billionaire’s luxury home near Ballyconnell in Co Cavan was searched by gardaí as part of what they described as an "ongoing criminal investigation into alleged criminal activity in Cavan and the wider Border region".

Cyril McGuinness, also known as Dublin Jimmy. Photo: Collins Courts

Mr Quinn later told the BBC that he didn’t know why the gardaí had raided his home, describing it as “a fishing operation".

“They said it was coercion, deception, harassment – stuff like that," he said.

"So I asked them who was I harassing, this that and the other and they said, ‘Look, we can't tell you that. We just have to do our investigation but that's what we're here for’.

"They never mentioned anything about criminality. Unless harassment is criminality, they never mentioned anything like that at all.”

Mr Quinn said he then told the gardaí that they were on a “fishing expedition” because they wouldn’t tell him why they were there.

He confirmed that the garda search team seized his phone, his personal diaries and “big boxes of stuff and went off with it” during the operation which lasted for up to four hours.

The first instalment of Quinn Country will be broadcast on RTÉ One tonight at 9.35pm, and the second episode will air tomorrow at the same time.