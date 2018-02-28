'Putting all this Beast from the East madness in perspective' - Viewers moved by Angie's heartbreaking story on First Dates Ireland

Angie's mother was just 16 when she was raped and Angie was born in a mother and baby home in Castlepollard in 1948 before being moved to an industrial school in Athlone.

“Then I met my mother at 16 for the first time," she said. "My mother never knew where I was and I never knew where my mother was. It never leaves you, it never leaves you. Just to think of the suffering that she went through, the suffering that I went through, because she had a baby.”

She was separated from her mother who spent 15 years in a Magdalene Laundry. When Angie was 16 her grandmother came home from America and took her out of the industrial school.

Just catching up on #FirstDatesIRL well done lads I'm in absolute floods of tears! What a woman Angie is!! Ireland still has a long way to come to make up for the horrific way young mothers and children were treated — Jen Breenie (@JenderJen) February 27, 2018

Thank you, Angie — Méabh Ní Choileáin (@meabhnich) February 27, 2018

My goodness!! That lady Angie was beyond brave revealing her experience of being in an Industrial home, not easy to talk about especially on Tv. Height of respect for her!#FirstDatesIrl 👏👏👏 — L. NíHéineacháin (@LaobhaoiseNihE) February 27, 2018

Angie 😢😢 what this country did to women like her and her mam will never cease to upset me and, I'm sure, many others. Time for change... #FirstDatesIrl #repealthe8th — Orla Mc ¦ Orlaith Nic Giolla Comhain (@orlamac21) February 27, 2018

Angie's stories putting all this #beastfromtheeast madness into perspective. Lads aren't we so lucky that all we have to worry about is running out of bread and milk for 3 days... #FirstDatesIRL — Bren (@aoifemcbrennan) February 27, 2018

Dun Laoghaire woman Angie (68) told the show that she would love to fall in love again having lost her partner ten years ago.

"I miss him. I miss him terrible. He was so good to me. I just miss him. I kiss him every night.”