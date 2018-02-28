Entertainment TV News

Wednesday 28 February 2018

'Putting all this Beast from the East madness in perspective' - Viewers moved by Angie's heartbreaking story on First Dates Ireland

Angie on First Dates Ireland
Angie on First Dates Ireland
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Many viewers were moved to tears by Angie Downey's story on First Dates Ireland this week.

Angie's mother was just 16 when she was raped and Angie was born in a mother and baby home in Castlepollard in 1948 before being moved to an industrial school in Athlone. 

She was separated from her mother who spent 15 years in a Magdalene Laundry.  When Angie was 16 her grandmother came home from America and took her out of the industrial school.

“Then I met my mother at 16 for the first time," she said.  "My mother never knew where I was and I never knew where my mother was. It never leaves you, it never leaves you. Just to think of the suffering that she went through, the suffering that I went through, because she had a baby.”

Dun Laoghaire woman Angie (68) told the show that she would love to fall in love again having lost her partner ten years ago.

"I miss him. I miss him terrible. He was so good to me. I just miss him. I kiss him every night.”

She shared her story with her date, retired trucker Denis (75) from Drimnagh, and viewers were thrilled for them when they hit it off, even though they didn't meet up again.

Read more: 'I was shocked by the racist comments online' - Amgad on reaction to his First Dates Ireland appearance

Ailish found love thanks to First Dates Ireland - just not with Amgad

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment