Profile: Kevin Bakhurst, new RTÉ director-general – ‘It will be as if Roy Keane returned to Saipan’

“Gentlemanly”, “affable” and “astute” are the descriptions most often applied to Kevin Bakhurst.

Media commentator Raymond Snoddy once wrote that the new director-general of RTÉ “is by nature quietly spoken and thoughtful”. Well, not always.

David Davin-Power was political correspondent during Bakhurst’s four years as RTÉ’s head of news and current affairs.

In May 2015 came one of the crisis points of that term, when businessman Denis O’Brien won a High Court injunction preventing RTÉ News from broadcasting details about his banking affairs. After Davin-Power’s report about the controversy was marred by technical glitches, a furious Bakhurst blew his top and delivered a bollocking by phone.

“He was very cross,” Davin-Power recalls. “He ranted and raved, but didn’t use curse words. I told him I did my best. ‘Did your best?’ he shouted back.”

But Davin-Power also saw the other side of Bakhurst – the well-spoken Cambridge graduate comfortable in political settings.

In the summer of 2014, the two RTÉ journalists attended a lunch in Dublin with the Israeli ambassador and his wife. It started out as a tense affair, as RTÉ had just apologised for an inaccuracy in its coverage of an incident in Gaza.

To ease the atmosphere, Davin-Power talked about the Jewish cemetery near his home in Fairview, whereupon Bakhurst chimed in that he had recently visited a Jewish cemetery in Plymouth. Why, he was asked. “I was looking for my grandmother’s grave,” he said.

“Suddenly, the cloud over the lunch lifted,” Davin-Power recalled. “Finding that common ground transformed the mood.”

Bakhurst was popular with staff even before he joined RTÉ from the BBC in 2012. When his appointment was announced, there was an outpouring of joy on Twitter.

“Mega congratulations on your new appointment – our big gain,” Miriam O’Callaghan wrote. “I know you’ll be very happy here – and we’ll make sure you are.”

Richard Dowling, then the north-eastern correspondent, tweeted: “Welcome to RTE! Looking forward to meeting you soon.”

It was all too much for RTÉ news editor Ray Burke, who emailed staff to put a sock in the “effusive tweets to the next boss”.

The relief and welcome were genuine, though. RTÉ’s current affairs division had just been through the embarrassing Mission to Prey scandal, when the innocent Fr Kevin Reynolds was falsely accused of sexual abuse.

“Staff were upset and traumatised,” recalls a former news executive. “There was surprise that someone from another country would be appointed head of news, and some cynicism about this guy coming in from the BBC telling us what to do, but it wasn’t like that at all. At his leaving do in 2016, one of the speakers said he gave us back our belief in ourselves.”

Bakhurst’s style was maximum visibility, both within Montrose and outside. Staff recall that he would sit watching the Six One News with editors at the TV desk as it was broadcast. “He was self-effacing and had a word for everyone,” one producer says. “He was brought in to restore credibility to the news and current affairs division, and he achieved that.”

For the last two years of his time at Montrose, Bakhurst was also deputy director-general, and for several months he was acting director-general after Noel Curran stepped down.

Colleagues noted how thoroughly he familiarised himself with Irish culture, taking lessons in the language, attending GAA matches and the Willie Clancy festival with his unlikely friend Marty Morrissey and regularly visiting the TG4 headquarters in Baile na hAbhann in Connemara.

“News staff there would have had a feeling of not quite belonging, and he was keen to bridge that gap,” an RTÉ source said. One way in which he gave TG4’s journalists parity of esteem with those in Montrose was by launching an online news service in Irish.

“There’s a sense he’s very current affairs-oriented, but as acting DG he went to the Rose of Tralee and such events,” says the former news executive. “Before he went for the RTÉ job, he talked to so many people, and he had a read on the place before he walked in the door.”

Bakhurst would have prepared with similar diligence when he applied for the role of DG in autumn 2016, but the RTÉ board, then chaired by Moya Doherty, made the surprising choice of Dee Forbes instead, preferring her commercial experience.

RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes and Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, both of whom are leaving big roles at the broadcaster.

RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes and Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, both of whom are leaving big roles at the broadcaster.

The outcome left Bakhurst disheartened. “The whole thing seemed to drag on interminably,” he complained afterwards. “I don’t know why it had to take so long.”

He revealed, perhaps pointedly, that “some” of the candidates did presentations – in his case a 50 to 60 page document outlining his vision for the future of RTÉ. After being told he was unsuccessful, Bakhurst headed to the Canal Bank Cafe in Dublin 4 with Morrissey and some friends for chicken wings.

“I gave it my best shot,” he mused. “They had a different skillset in mind.”

A headhunter approached him about a job in Ofcom, the British regulator, and the north Londoner went back to his native city. That gave him the chance to watch Chelsea FC, about which he tweets regularly, although it is noticeable that he regularly likes Twitter posts about Ireland, including by RTÉ staff such as O’Callaghan and Morrissey.

After five years as group director of broadcasting and online content with Ofcom, a responsible but unexciting role, Bakhurst seems to have begun thinking about a return to broadcasting.

A Freedom of Information Act request from a journalist resulted in the release of emails between him and consultants Korn Terry, who had been hired by the BBC in 2021 to find a new chief executive for news and current affairs. In October 2021, Bakhurst submitted his CV for consideration by the BBC director-general Tim Davie. Nothing came of the contacts, nor of the efforts by some newspapers to make trouble for Bakhurst by suggesting there might be a conflict of interest in him talking to the BBC while being involved in a review of its operating licence. Ofcom dismissed the claim as “completely unfounded”.

Now 57 and a grandfather, Bakhurst clearly feels he has unfinished business at RTÉ, and would seem to have complementary skills to those of Siún Ní Raghallaigh, the chair of the board, who is expected to take the lead in talks with the Government about a reform of the licence fee. This would leave Bakhurst free to concentrate on editorial matters, clearly his strong suit.

“He has editorial experience, which we need,” says one current RTÉ executive. “We have been missing that. There’s an appetite for change in here, and staff just want someone to hit the ground running.”

An RTÉ producer says: “The appointment will go down particularly well in the newsroom. It will be like as if Roy Keane returned to Saipan. Dee was invisible editorially, but he will buy into the editor-in-chief part of the director-general role.”

Other RTÉ sources point out there’s a “tricky” general election to be overseen next year, or perhaps in 2025, and as Bakhurst was head of news for the 2016 contest and oversaw the coverage of the Easter Rising centenary that year, he got to know all the leaders of the political parties.

While he is described as “approachable, not aloof or in any way lofty”, and someone who “likes talking to people”, Bakhurst can make hard calls when necessary.

“We launched Morning Edition when he was head of news. It worked as a programme, but didn’t deliver the audience we thought it would,” says the former executive. “He had to make the call to pull it, because of budgetary cuts, and he wasn’t afraid to make decisions like that.”

With RTÉ’s licence fee revenue under pressure with fewer households owning traditional TV sets and commercial revenues flat, there are likely to be many more hard budgetary calls for the new DG.

“An affable, capable technocrat – classic BBC upper tier,” is how another former RTÉ colleague describes Bakhurst, noting that he is particularly good at chairing meetings, and “a clear thinker with a clean head”. Such skills were presumably honed in his six years as a magistrate, from 2000 to 2006.

“RTÉ is lucky to have him,” one executive says, summarising the views of many in Montrose. “I think it was the case that those who don’t like RTÉ wanted David McRedmond to get the job,” he adds, a reference to the chief executive of An Post, who was the initial favourite to succeed Forbes and whose failure to be shortlisted led to a mini-revolt on the board.

Before he left in 2016, Bakhurst said his greatest failure in Ireland “is my inability to learn Irish”. The graduate in French and German was able to “understand quite a bit”, but not speak the first official language. The other regret was that the licence fee remained unchanged, still linked to the ownership of a TV set.

“We need to reform the licence fee. The fact that hasn’t been done feels like unfinished business,” he said in 2016. He now has the opportunity to finish it.

