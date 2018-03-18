Lifetime aren't pulling any punches with their promotion for the upcoming production on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cuddle together in bed in new Lifetime movie trailer

The network will be airing A Royal Romance, an indulgent take on the couple's relationship in the run up to their May 19 wedding.

A still from the Lifetime movie Meghan & Harry: A Royal Romance

And the first teaser picture includes them cuddling in bed together and later, an imagining of the moment Harry popped the question over a roast chicken dinner at their Nottingham Cottage apartment in Kensington Palace. Parisa Fitz-Henley, who has featured in Netflix's Marvel shows Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, plays the American actress and Murray Fraser will play the flame haired British prince.

After keeping their relationship a secret from the world for six months and much of their private life kept shrouded in secrecy, save for tidbits from their engagement interview and unnamed royal sources, it should be an interesting interpretation of their unconventional courtship. Lifetime famously released William & Kate: The Movie in 2011 ahead of their nuptials and, which has reached cult status thanks to its so-bad-it's-not-even-good portrayal and the Meghan/Harry story seems to be following the same guilty pleasure vein.

At one point in the teaser, Harry says: "I don't need my life to be this perfect royal picture. I just need you." You can watch the trailer, here:

Online Editors