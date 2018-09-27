Postman Pat creator John Cunliffe has died aged 85

John Cunliffe, the man behind children's favourites Postman Pat and Rosie and Jim, passed away aged 85.

An obituary in the Ilkley Gazette revealed he passed away on September 20 and his agency David Higham Associates confirmed his passing.

John Cunliffe on an episode of Rosie and Jim, two characters he created

‘CUNLIFFE John left his Ilkley home in a deluge of rain on Thursday, September 20, never to return," it reads.

‘Even the skies wept for John the gifted creator of Postman Pat, Rosie and Jim and author of many earlier published collections of poetry and picture story books for children.’

It added, ‘John’s last poetry collection, significantly entitled ‘Dare You Go’ has now come to fruition for John has dared to go and he has gone.’

Postman Pat first aired in 1981 and the character is still beloved by children today. He also created Rosie and Jim and appeared alongside his creations in the series which aired in the early 90s.

He also worked on the Magic Roundabout, The Wombles, The Herbs and Paddington Bear and wrote 150 books of poetry and novels for children.

Online Editors