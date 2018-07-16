Porsche from 'The Bridge' is sold off

The 1977 91SS ­- driven by murder detective Saga Noren in the Scandi-noir series - was sold at Bonhams Festival of Speed with the proceeds going to WaterAid. The green Porsche, which was imported to Sweden from San Francisco in 2009, sold for more than four times its original estimate of €34,000 at the auction at the Goodwood track in Chichester, in the UK.

Sofia Helin, who played Noren, is an ambassador for WaterAid, which helps people in the developing world access clean water. The actress, who visited Cambodia with the charity earlier this year, said: "I'm so happy Saga's dear Porsche could raise so much money for such a good cause. I've seen first-hand what a wonderful job WaterAid does in improving access to clean water and decent toilets globally. The money will help transform lives for people in some of the world's poorest communities."

Irish Independent