Poldark viewers shocked by popular character's death in the series finale

Poldark’s Heida Reed has thanked viewers for their praise after her character was killed off during the series finale.

The fourth series of the BBC drama ended on Sunday night with the death of Elizabeth Warleggan.

The emotional scenes saw Elizabeth take a potion to induce the premature birth of her baby, but it proved to be fatal and she died.

Viewers were stunned that Elizabeth, the first love of Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner), had been killed off.

“I can’t believe it,” said one viewer on Twitter, adding a string of crying emojis.

“I’m totally stunned and blown away by the final episode of #Poldark tonight,” said another.

“Still in shock, can’t believe I liked her character so much but now she’s gone,” another fan said.

There was plenty of praise for Reed, who has played Elizabeth since the first series of the Cornwall-set drama.

“@ReedHeida not sure I want another series without you in it! So sad. Can you come back from the dead?” asked one fan.

One praised: “@ReedHeida Sorry to see Elizabeth go – you were magnificent in every scene in every series xxx.”

Another tweeted: “Can we all take a moment to appreciate what a wonderful and talented actress @ReedHeida is! Elizabeth will sorely be missed! Thank you for being this amazing character!”

One person praised: “You truly drowned me in my own tears tonight! but it was indeed a wonderful performance as ever and you have truly touched our hearts from day one. Your wonderful character shall be missed but I wish you all the best. Thankyou for 4 amazing years of #Poldark.”

After the moving episode, Reed shared a picture of herself in character as Elizabeth.

She also thanked viewers for their praise.

“Thank you all for your super sweet words!” she tweeted.

“And as always, thanks for watching!

“All my love, Heida Reed x.”

Thank you all for your super sweet words! And as always, thanks for watching! All my love,



Poldark is due to return for a fifth series next year.

