Poldark to return with eagerly-anticipated first episode of the fourth series

Viewers will catch a toned, shirtless Captain Ross Poldark emerging from the Cornish sea in the opening minutes of the first episode of the hit BBC One show.

Poldark will address the dalliance between wife Demelza and her lover Hugh Armitage which concluded series three of the period drama.

Summer is here, Winter is gone, Demelza is back on BBC One...



2 more days until #Poldark returns to UK screens on Sundays, 9pm on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/SPzqyPOG51 — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) June 8, 2018

The couple will confront their marital issues in a series of discussions, with the army officer reluctant to fully discuss the details of his wife’s affair.