Poldark hunk Aidan Turner and fellow Irish actor Ella Lily Hyland in new tennis drama on Prime Video next month

Poldark heart-throb Aidan Turner and fellow Irish actor Ella Lily Hyland are set to star in a major tennis drama series on Amazon Prime which streams from next month.

The official trailer was released on Wednesday afternoon for Fifteen-Love, which has now been given a release date of July 21, and explores a ‘me-too’ scandal in the world of elite tennis.

Fifteen-Love explores the story of Justine Pearce (Hyland), described as a dynamic young sports prodigy, who had a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam tennis.

It comes as tennis also hits the big screen with the forthcoming Challengers starring Zendaya.

Glenn Lapthorn (Turner) was Justine’s maverick coach, with whom she shared an intense rapport. Together, they reached the semi-finals of the French Open.

However, tragedy struck on court, and Justine's dream of sporting glory was cut brutally short by a devastating injury, which resulted in a shattered wrist and the end of her professional career.

Five years on, now aged 22, Justine is a physiotherapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood, alongside her former physio. It seems like she is finally healed, both physically and psychologically, from her humiliating downfall on the global stage.

But when Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, everyone at Longwood is forced to reconsider everything they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn’s past success.

A press release describing the show further states: “Justine and Glenn’s battle over the truth of their past reaches new heights as they both seek glory at the Grand Slam grass-court event of the year, and the stately world of professional tennis is rocked by lies, deceit, and a desperate bid for control.

"Examining the intense physical and mental pressures of professional sport, Fifteen-Love is a gripping and sensitive exploration of trust, power, and obsession, and what can be lost when you’ll do anything to win.”

Fifteen-Love is produced by the company behind TV hit Line Of Duty, World Productions, part of ITV Studios.

Separately, tennis fans are also looking forward to Luca Guadagnino’s new film, Challengers, which will be released first in cinemas.

Zendaya stars as Tashi Donaldson in the forthcoming movie, which follows a tennis player whose career is cut short by an injury. Meanwhile, she is caught up in a love triangle with her husband, and her lover and now-best friend.

The trailer was also released this week.

According to the official synopsis, the movie will depict “three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court”.

Challengers also stars The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and West Side Story’s Mike Faist.