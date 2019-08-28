Poignant scenes as Fair City bids farewell to Charlie two months after death of actor Tom Jordan

Bella (Jim Bartley) takes a call from Charlie's relatives in Canada informing him of the sad news that his pal Charlie passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Tom Jordan, the actor who had played Charlie Kelly since the RTE soap's very first episode 30 years ago in 1989, passed away in June at the age of 82.

At the time of Tom's death, Jim Bartley said Tom had been "a big part" of his life, having known him for 40 years.

Jim Bartley and Tom Jordan in 'Fair City' (1992)

“Myself and Tom shared a dressing room in Fair City for nearly 30 of those years, since 1990 and they were a great 30 years ," he said.

"We'd discuss everything from the meaning of life to the profession we work in together over a pint, and he was one of the best friends I've had in the business.

Cass (Eamon Morrissey) remembering his good friend Charlie (Tom Jordan)

“I'm going to miss him, and his Fair City family will miss him. He was such a steady part of the show, and he gave Charlie such credibility and life. My thoughts are with his wife and family.”

Brigie de Courcy, Executive Producer of Fair City also paid tribute to “the heart of Fair City” and said he had been a "huge part of our plans for the future".

“A consummate actor, and a strong advocate for his colleagues across the industry, he will remain a legend for the viewers and for everyone who had the privilege of working with him," she added.

In Thursday's episode, the residents decide to gather at the Community Centre in Carrigstown to honour Charlie.

They remember him as "a gentleman through and through" and as the heart of the community.

The scenes come just three weeks after the soap aired the poignant final scenes of the late Karl Shiels.

The actor, who played Robbie Quinn in the long-running RTE soap and was also heavily involved in theatre, passed away suddenly at the age of 47 in July.

Online Editors