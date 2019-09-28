Sophia Murphy has appealed to victims of abuse to come forward in an emotional interview on Friday night's Late Late Show.

Sophia Murphy has appealed to victims of abuse to come forward in an emotional interview on Friday night's Late Late Show.

'Please don't ever feel ashamed' - Sophia Murphy appeals to victims of abuse to come forward in emotional Late Late Show interview

In July last year Sophia's father John Murphy was convicted of sexually assaulting and raping his eldest daughter from the age of three to 15.

Sophia, who is originally from Galway, waived her anonymity following the conviction so that her father could be named and to encourage other abuse victims to come forward.

On Friday's Late Late Show she shared part her story with host Ryan Tubridy and revealed the impact of the horrific, 'relentless' abuse on her life.

Sophia Murphy on the Late Late Show

It started when she was just a toddler and her first memory of abuse is of being three and a half or four years old and being abused by her father on a bus outside her home as the bus driver stepped out to smoke a cigarette.

She was also sexually abused on her Communion day, and she revealed that she often inflicted severe injuries on herself as an outlet for her emotional pain.

Speaking to the viewers, Sophia appealed to any victims watching the programme to come forward, and pleaded with abusers not to ruin the lives of children.

"For anyone that's a victim of any form of abuse please don't ever feel ashamed," she said.

"You have done nothing wrong. They know exactly how to break you down. They know exactly what they're doing."

"For anyone who touches a child. You are sick. Just please, please think twice before you destroy a child's life. It has destroyed our family."

Sophia said she hoped that victims would seek help in the wake of her interview.

"Please ring, please seek the help there is," she said. "I know people say there is a long waiting list but even just pelase ring the helplines, please talk to someone."

There was a huge outpouring of support for Sophia on social media following her appearance on the show.

Sophia Murphy is one of the bravest people I’ve ever met...

By giving up her anonymity,telling her story I hope some child finds the strength to make a call for help.

Let’s not fool ourselves, there are children in Ireland tonight going through what Sophia suffered #LateLateShow — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) September 27, 2019

Sophia Murphy you are a pillar of fortitude and strength. I hope this interview has empowered victims to fight for freedom from suffering in silence and paedophiles shudder in fear of justice swinging the axe down on them #LateLateShow. — MacConmara 🐺⚓ (@McNamara1967) September 27, 2019

The integrity of that woman astounds me. Heroism .

She's opened the door for other's to walk through. It's not often something really emotionally grip's me this lady has. #LateLateShow #sophiamurphy — Davie Kenny (@timbcaycgi) September 27, 2019

What a story , what a woman , what an inspiration. Thanks Sophia Murphy for the hope you have given for many people. Your bravery is going to change and save the lives of many people living in fear and abuse. #LateLateShow @RTELateLateShow #Sophiamurphy pic.twitter.com/ZYKQp3z2ve — Razan - رزان (@IbrahRazan) September 27, 2019

#latelateshow Very hard not to cry watching that interview #SophiaMurphy you are a complete hero to speak out on the horrific ordeal you suffered as a child what you went through is just so sad and deeply troubling you came out the other side you should be so proud of yourself. — Aisling Prendergast (@Aislingp93) September 27, 2019

What an absolute inspiration of a woman & such a harrowing story , heart broken watching her interview 😢#sophiamurphy — niamh free (@FreeNiamh) September 27, 2019

This is a terrible terrible story - my heart is breaking for her - what an awful childhood - no one protecting her - such an evil vicious man #LateLateShow #sophiamurphy @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/jAzV8VqlyW — Norah Casey (@NorahCasey) September 27, 2019

I just wanna give Sophia a big hug, this is heartbreaking to listen to💔 #TheLateLateShow — Leanne Murphy💋 (@Leebynature1988) September 27, 2019

The mother of one also shares her harrowing yet powerful story in the first hour-long episode of the second season of the award-winning documentary series Finné (Witness) on TG4 on Wednesday.

Read more: 'I was an adult before I was even a child' - Finné documentary series returns with powerful testimony of abuse survivor Sophia Murphy

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact the Rape Crisis Centre on their 24 Hour Helpline on 1800 778888 or visit www.rapecrisishelp.ie

Online Editors