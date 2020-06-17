'Playing with Lego turned me into an architect', says RTE's Dermot Bannon

RTE's Dermot Bannon has said he first got interested in architecture thanks to his childhood love of Lego.

The presenter will be a special guest on today's Home School Hub on RTE, which draws to a close this week after schooling the nation's children for the past three months of lockdown.

Bannon, who is following in the footsteps of other guests including Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson, revealed that his stellar career came from very humble beginnings.

"I can't remember a time when I didn't want to be an architect, and I know this stuff here, Lego, is probably a huge thing to blame," he said.

"I played with Lego and I played with it right back as far as I can remember.

"I played with it until I was probably a teenager.

"I was way too old to be playing with Lego, but I absolutely adored it."

Bannon also had a taste of home schooling as a youngster, so h can relate to what the nation's children have been experiencing during the coronavirus emergency.

"When I was about seven or eight, my family moved abroad to a country called Egypt," he said.

"The first school that I went to there was in my living room because my mum taught us."

Speaking about his profession, Bannon said he loved "sketching and designing buildings" at the start of a project.

He encouraged his young viewers to try their hand at redesigning their school with some fun things such as water slides and fire station poles.

The final bell for Home School Hub signals its end as it draws to a close this week.

The team of teachers provided youngsters with 58 hours of lessons.

One of the most popular shows on the RTE Player, it has had 560,000 streams since it began on March 30.

The show, which is fronted by Muinteoir Ray, has seen a high of 372,000 tuning in. Head of children's content Suzanne Kelly said it was "phenomenal".

Herald