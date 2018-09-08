Piers Morgan details former friendship with 'social climber' Meghan Markle on the Late Late Show

Speaking on The Late Late Show, Mr Morgan said that him and Britain's Duchess of Sussex had a “good friendship” before she began dating now-husband Prince Harry, but that he didn’t really like being ghosted.”

Elaborating on their friendship, Mr Morgan said that the former actress first contacted him in 2015.

“About three years ago, I followed all the Suits stars on Twitter and in five minutes I got a direct message from Meghan Markle,” he told Ryan Tubridy. “The message said, 'hey, I’m a big fan, so excited you’re following me'. Another guy from Suits he got involved too. And we began corresponding, publicly and privately.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend 100 Days to Peace in London on September 6, 2018, a gala music evening marking the centenary of the end of the First World War

“She began sending me early copies of Suits episodes, she’d email me, I thought we had a good friendship.”

Mr Morgan said that Ms Markle used to visit London to watch tennis matches of her friend Serena Williams, and on one of these visits, she proposed that they meet up for drinks.

“She asked, 'would you like to meet up for a drink?' I said 'yes, sure'. I said come to my local pub. So she came to my local pub in Kensington, ironically about half a mile from the Kensington Palace. Nobody knew who she was, but when she walked in the pub looking like a million dollars, they all went that oh, maybe she is someone really special.”

Mr Morgan said that after the drinks, he put her in a cab, incidentally the cab that was headed to a party where she met Prince Harry. Mr Morgan claims that that is the last he ever heard from Meghan Markle.

“We had two hours in the pub, we got on perfectly,” he explained. “And then I put her in a cab, and then it turned out to be a cab to the party where she met Prince Harry. The next night they had a solo dinner together, and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle.”

Mr Morgan said that he really liked her, but he thinks she is “a bit of a social climber, I’m afraid.”

“At her wedding, there was only one member of her family there,” he said. “The rest could not be risked! It was too dangerous.”

He said that he was ghosted by Meghan and one Suits co-stars, who he claimed apologised after the wedding.

Meghan Markle glances back towards her mother, Doria Ragland, as she leaves St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle with Prince Harry following their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“The other guy - I won’t name him - he did the same,” he said. “He popped up after the wedding, which he was at, apologising, saying I’m so sorry and all that. He’d been told to ghost me as well.”

Meanwhile, the Good Morning Britain host also said that the Irish should “hold your nose” and respect the office of the President of the United States when US president Donald Trump visits later this year.

“I think America and Ireland have an amazing historical connection, and I always say that okay if you don’t like the leader of a country like America, but they’re a great ally to this country, and you do huge trade with them,” he said. “ I think America is the biggest importer of Irish goods and there are huge goods coming in from America.

“So I mean, if you want to protest, go ahead, it’s a free democracy. Try and hold your nose and respect the office of the President of the United States.”

