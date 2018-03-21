Piers Morgan announces he's 'taking a little break' from co-hosting Good Morning Britain

The 52-year-old presenter - who has hosted the breakfast show since the end of 2015 - revealed on the ITV show this morning that it was his last appearance for a while and that they are moving building.

He said: "I'm going away for a little while...This morning when I got into the world's worst lift someone said to me 'Are you sad to be leaving?' "And I said I'm about as sad as I am when I'm leaving the denist's chair after having a root canal."

However, co-host Susanna Reid was quick to reassure viewers that it wasn't a permanent hiatus. She said: "I just want to point out that he's not leaving permanently, because when ever you [say things like this] there's always a flurry of activity."

Piers confirmed earlier this month that he'll be on 'Good Morning Britain' for at least another two years, after he signed a 24-month deal with the broadcaster alongside Susanna. Alongside a photograph of him blowing into a foghorn and Susanna collapsed on the desk, he tweeted: "BREAKING: Bad news for Britain, even worse news for @susannareid100.... I just signed a new deal to stay on @GMB for 2 more years. (sic)"

His renewal came just days after Piers admitted he has almost quit the show on numerous occasions because he was struggling with the 4am starts. He said: "I threatened to quit a couple of times.

"I can be a bit of a prima donna. I was coming in at 4am and it was killing me, but now they let me come in at 5.30am. I get more time off.

"'GMB' seems to be successful, so I said can you have me a little bit less, which might be quite popular, and they were prepared to do that, so I was happy to stay."

However, even if he did leave the show, Piers is adamant he wouldn't sign on to rival 'BBC Breakfast' because he thinks he's too opinionated for them. He explained: "The BBC can't afford me. You've got to be a particular person for the BBC. You've got to be non-opinionated, boring, and that's not something I'd sign up to."

Online Editors