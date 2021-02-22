Pierce Brosnan stars in new video series showcasing the beauty of Ireland

Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan stars in a new Tourism Ireland video that showcases the beauty of the Emerald Isle.

Teaming up with the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) the video is part of a new short series called #FillYourHeartWithIreland that will highlight the wonders of the country.

In the short clip, Pierce speaks about his love for Ireland, especially Kerry and Navan, Co Meath, where he lived until he was 11-years-old.

Speaking over stunning shots of the Ring of Kerry, Dingle, the Skelligs, Ross Castle and Cahergall Stone, the James Bond actor said what he misses most about Ireland is the people.

“What’s not to love about Ireland? This tiny island has shown the greatest gift of poetry and storytelling,” he said.

“I love the Kerry coastland, I love the ring of Kerry. My father Tom Brosnan was a Kerryman, so I try to go back there as often as I can.

"What do I miss about Ireland? It’s the people. The sheer stamina and life force of Irish people from this great, beautiful landscape.

Read More

“I’m a Navan man, in Co Meath, I left Ireland when I was a boy, I was 11. So, over these many decades now going back there’s always something great to discover.”

As the tourism sector faces an incredibly challenging time, this campaign hopes to keep Ireland at the forefront of holidaygoer's minds when international travel is allowed again.

Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets Siobhan McManamy, said: “It will be seen by our fans and followers on social media around the world – allowing us to keep the beauty of Ireland to the fore.

“While we may not be able to travel just now, this video will inspire people for their future visit.”

IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty said she is “delighted” to partner up with Tourism Ireland for the video series.

"Ireland has given so much to international film: our wonderful actors, filmmakers and spectacular filming locations. The Academy is proud to help showcase our beautiful country to the world.”

Read More

Online Editors