Pictured: Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington in Dublin to film upcoming romcom series

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington took to the streets of Dublin today to take part in filming scenes for an upcoming TV role in the Modern Love romcom series.

The dad-to-be has removed most of the bushy mane famously sported in the blockbuster series for short hair and a neat beard.

Kit (32) is pictured on a bicycle and wrapped up warm in a thick navy overcoat and tartan scarf, which he matched with a pair of dark trousers.

He was also spotted having his make-up touched up by an assistant wearing a mask.

Curiously, Kit wore a motorcycle helmet when peddling his bicycle.

He director of Modern Love is Dundalk born director John Carney. It has previously starred Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia and Dev Patel.

According to Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, Modern Love explores 'love in its multitude of forms – including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self love.'

Series one was based on the New York Times column of the same name, and followed eight different love stories taking place in New York City.

Meanwhile in his personal life, Kit's wife Rose, also 33, showcased her blossoming baby bump for the first time in September.

Earlier this month Rose revealed she's 'thrilled' to be expecting her first child as she addressed her pregnancy for the first time.

Rose said:” ‘I am thrilled to be expecting. I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!.”

The co-stars also recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in June 2018 at Rose's spectacular 12th-century Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Rose was catapulted to fame with her role of Ygritte in Game Of Thrones where she met Kit who played love interest Jon Snow.

Sunday World

Online Editors