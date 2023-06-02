Phillip Schofield says he has lost ‘best friend’ Holly Willoughby over secret affair and suggests homophobia partly behind backlash

Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ in the wake of his secret affair (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Phillip Schofield said he has “lost everything” in the wake of his affair with a younger male colleague and told of a “catastrophic effect” on his mind, as he gave his first interviews since news of the affair broke.

The former This Morning presenter (61) said the fallout from the revelations had been “relentless” and urged the media to leave his former lover “alone now”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Amol Rajan, in an interview to air on Friday, he told of the criticism he has faced since admitting the affair, saying: “Do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am.”

Phillip Schofield is ‘broken and ashamed’ after revealing affair

He said: “It is relentless, and it is day after day, after day after day.

“If you don’t think that that is going to have the most catastrophic effect on someone’s mind… do want me to die? Because that’s where I am.

“I have lost everything.”

Schofield denied he had a feud with his ‘TV sister’ Holly Willoughby (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Schofield resigned from ITV last week and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to the “unwise but not illegal” relationship.

In his first interviews since leaving the broadcaster and This Morning, he said he was “utterly broken and ashamed” but denied claims he had “groomed” the man.

The former Dancing on Ice presenter told The Sun newspaper the fallout from his secret affair had brought “the greatest misery” to his former lover’s “totally innocent life”.

And he added in his BBC interview: “There is an innocent person here who didn’t do anything wrong, who is vulnerable and probably feels like I do.

“And I just have to say stop with him, ok with me, but stop with him.

“Leave him alone now.”

And he also denied there had ever been a “feud” between him and his former co-presenter and “TV sister” Holly Willoughby.

“I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down,” he told The Sun.

“Holly did not know. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you’.”

The pair had presented This Morning together since 2009, with Willoughby due to return to the show on Monday after the half-term break, having taken an early holiday after news of Schofield’s departure emerged.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been among the presenters hosting the programme in recent weeks.

Schofield went on to say that his “greatest apology” over the fallout from the affair was to his former lover and that he would “die sorry” for what he had done.

Schofield said his wife was "very, very angry" about his affair with a younger male colleague, but that his daughters had been "guarding" him during the fallout.

In his first interview since admitting to the relationship, the former ITV presenter said that his daughters, Ruby and Molly, were "my greatest asset".

He told The Sun that he had previously denied rumours about the affair to his wife, Stephanie Lowe, when she had asked about them.

Recalling breaking the news to her he said: "She got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, 'I need to talk to you'.

"She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry."

He added: "She is very, very angry but we spoke today. And my daughters were unbelievable.

"They are without question, our greatest asset. I always say our, but from a father's point of view, my greatest asset are my girls."

Schofield went on to say that his daughters had arrived to "look after" him in the days since the affair was made public.

"If it hadn't been for my girls last week I wouldn't be here," he told The Sun.

"I know I deserve it but they said, 'Don't you dare, we're here to look after you'.

"I've had such a shit couple of years, and with this ultimate final cataclysm, I looked ahead at nothing and the girls said, 'Don't, we are here to look after you. Don't you dare do it on our watch'.

"And that took me one step back and they won't leave me alone. They were guarding me."

Schofield's daughter Ruby was present for the 90-minute interview, according to The Sun.

Schofield also suggested homophobia could be behind some of the backlash.

The presenter said age-gaps in reported heterosexual relationships of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio were "accepted".

He said that he and his former lover had met when the man was 15 and he was "maybe" in his mid-50s, but added that the affair began after he started working at ITV and had been "consensual".

Lawyers representing both Schofield and the man have previously confirmed these accounts.

Schofield reiterated that he had not "groomed" the man.

"Attraction is attraction. It's no different in the gay world as it is in the heterosexual world or in the lesbian world," he told The Sun.

"There shouldn't be a difference. This is where homophobia comes in.

"We did first meet when he was 15, I visited the drama school (he attended)."

He added: "So yeah, there's a difference. It's accepted by Leonardo DiCaprio, it's not accepted if it's in the gay world."

Titanic actor DiCaprio, 48, has reportedly had several relationships with women who are younger than him.

It comes after ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall was called to a parliamentary committee on June 14 to answer questions about the broadcaster's approach to safeguarding and complaint handling following Schofield's exit.

In a letter the chief executive revealed the broadcaster had instructed barrister Jane Mulcahy KC of Blackstone Chambers, to carry out an external review of the facts.

It also said the broadcaster had "reviewed" its records and said "when rumours of a relationship" between Schofield and an employee of ITV emerged, they "both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours".

"Given the ongoing rumours, we continued to ask questions of both parties, who both continued to deny the rumours, including as recently as this month," the letter stated.

The letter was addressed to culture secretary Lucy Frazer, Culture, Media and Sport committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage and Ofcom's chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes.

Dame Caroline said: "The Committee regards the media industry's duty of care towards its staff a matter of the highest importance.

"Whilst the recent coverage focuses on the Schofield case, it also raises fundamental issues about safeguarding and complaint handling both at ITV and more widely across the media.

"These issues should, particularly in the case of public service broadcasters, be open to scrutiny. The public must have confidence in the robustness of public service broadcasters' safeguarding procedures.

Dame Carolyn's letter said there has been "a lot of inaccuracy" in reporting and the former employee Schofield admitted to an affair with has been offered support throughout.

Since Schofield's resignation, This Morning has been plagued by allegations of "toxicity".

The show's former resident doctor, Dr Ranj Singh, has hit out at a "toxic" culture, saying he raised concerns about "bullying and discrimination" two years ago when he worked there - and afterwards felt like he was "managed out" for whistleblowing.

In the letter on Wednesday, the ITV boss said that an external review conducted following a complaint made by Dr Ranj found "no evidence of bullying or discrimination".