Phillip Schofield issues statement after viewers spot ‘tension’ with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield has issued a statement addressing rumours that he and his longtime This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby have fallen out.

During Wednesday’s episode of the ITV morning show, viewers called out apparent “tension” between the presenters.

The same day, The Sun reported that the two “barely speak” off camera and that issues have “rumbled for some time”, according to sources.

Responding to The Sun on Thursday, Schofield admitted that “the last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. As I have said before, Holly is my rock.”

He continued: “We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

Willoughby’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

A source reportedly told the tabloid: “Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave, she would want to stay. They are separate entities.

“To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.”

The source added that “behind the scenes, their relationship has cooled.”

Schofield recently returned to the show following a short hiatus after his brother was convicted of sexually abusing a teenager.

Schofield gave evidence at his brother’s trial, and shared a statement on Instagram in which he disowned his sibling.

Upon his return to the show on 17 April, Schofield said: “It is lovely to be back.

“Thank you for your kind messages of support. It means a lot.”

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.