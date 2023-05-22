Phillip Schofield believes he was ‘hung out to dry’ as bitterness festers over This Morning exit

Presenter said to be heartbroken and feeling betrayed but ‘something had to give’

Phillip Schofield effectively secured Holly Willoughby her job and mentored her for 14 years. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Stephen ArmstrongTelegraph.co.uk

When This Morning airs today, it will mark the start of a new era for the programme – one without Phillip Schofield.