Phillip Schofield believes he was ‘hung out to dry’ as bitterness festers over This Morning exit
Presenter said to be heartbroken and feeling betrayed but ‘something had to give’
Stephen ArmstrongTelegraph.co.uk
When This Morning airs today, it will mark the start of a new era for the programme – one without Phillip Schofield.
Latest TV News
Latest | Phillip Schofield: Holly Willoughby gave ITV ultimatum before co-host quit show
'My phone is full of people glad to see the back of them' – Eamonn Holmes’ rant about Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
Patrick Kielty’s commute will be tricky for Late Late but is ‘doable’, Pat Kenny says
Phillip Schofield believes he was ‘hung out to dry’ as bitterness festers over This Morning exit
TV deal for John Delaney saga: best-selling book on FAI boss to be made into a drama series
Ant and Dec announce major career change after 20 years
New series of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is on the cards, the show’s host has revealed
Charlene McKenna acts and produces on new RTÉ thriller ‘Clean Sweep’
Ryan Tubridy says media ‘have done a job on me for long enough’ as he reveals reasons for leaving Late Late Show
‘I’m proof no one is irreplaceable’ – RTÉ veteran Sean O’Rourke on the next Late Late Show host
Top Stories
‘I needed a naggin of vodka in the morning before I could get the heroin into me’: mother tells how Coolmine charity helped turn her life around
Fine Gael grassroots push for key inheritance tax changes
‘I was 10 before my profound hearing loss was discovered’: Toy Show harpist Úna Walsh on hearing aids and what music means to her
Meta’s record €1.2bn fine came over objections of Ireland’s regulator, which didn’t want a fine
Latest NewsMore
Drinks makers hit out at ‘solo run’ on alcohol labels
Commissioner says gardai will not ‘fall into trap’ of far-right protesters
‘Still a bit of life in the old boy’ - Jeff Stelling says he is not retired after Soccer Saturday exit
Ryanair shareholders must 'wait in line’ for spoils of victory, says chief executive Michael O’Leary
League One side Fleetwood Town have offer for Derry City winger Ryan Graydon rejected
Champions Manchester City finish with a flourish at home
Richard E Grant on grief, music, and his late wife Joan Washington: ‘I still have silent conversations with her’
Flights stopped as Mount Etna eruptions coat Catania city and airport in thick layer of ash
Ryanair report close to record full-year profit of €1.43bn
Brian Moore: La Rochelle's miracle win away from home over Leinster had nothing to do with referee Jaco Peyper