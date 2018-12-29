Philip Schofield says it'll be a 'miracle' if Gemma Collins makes it to the second show of Dancing on Ice

Philip Schofield thinks Gemma Collins will quit 'Dancing on Ice' before the first show.

The 56-year-old presenter has admitted he's worried that the 37-year-old reality TV star will withdraw from the ITV show when it commences in January.

Philip said: "I've said it to Gemma, 'If you make the first show it'll be a miracle', and she does seem very committed.

"We all know Gemma for being a bit of a quitter so I'm hoping she'll be there for that first show."

But Philip added that if Gemma does appear on the programme, she will win the public over and impress them with her surprising dancing talents.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I think the nation is intrigued to see Gemma.

"I think she is surprisingly good - so I think that would be great to see."

Gemma famously quit 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' after just three days in 2014.

And the accident-prone star has admitted she is worried about injuring herself on the show.

She said: "Knowing me I'm going to break my leg, my arms and my back all in one week, but let's hope I do it in style."

Gemma also revealed she is determined to take the contest seriously and be more than the "fat joke" contestant.

She said: "Everyone thinks I'm the fat joke on the show but whatever's going to happen in my life, I can do this.

"I can do it. And I'm going to prove every f***er out there wrong. People will be eating their words. That's how I feel."

Online Editors