Former Irish rugby star Peter Stringer will be lining out for a whole new challenge in the New Year after signing up to take part in the new series of Dancing with the Stars.

Peter Stringer among final three contestants unveiled for new series of 'Dancing with the Stars'

The ex Munster and Ireland scrum-half was confirmed for season 3 of the hit RTE show alongside country singer Cliona O’Hagan and The Young Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe.

The final three contestants to strut their stuff on the dance show were unveiled on last night’s Late Late Show.

They will be joined by ex Fair City star’s Clelia Murphy and Johnny Ward, Herald columnist Holly Carpenter and former Dublin GAA star Denis Bastick.

Presenter Mairead Ronan, comedian Eilish O’Carroll, funnyman Fred Cooke and stylist Darren Kennedy are also taking part.

It is a big change for Stringer (40) who swapped his rugby jersey for a hot pink suit for the promotional shot for Dancing with the Stars.

And the Cork man admitted that he is definitely out of his comfort zone but is looking forward to tackling his new role.

“I’ve never danced on a dance floor before so going from that to dancing in front of a live audience will be a whole new experience for me. I’m nervous but up for the challenge,” he said.

Stringer who announced his retirement from rugby last June will follow in the footsteps of former rugby colleague Tomas O’Leary who took to floor for series 2 of DWTS last year.

Country music star Cliona Hagan is also looking forward to her sashay onto the dance floor.

“I’m very excited, nervous, and a little apprehensive, but overall I’m feeling great and can’t wait to see how far I can push myself,” she said.

The Young Offender star Demi Isaac Oviawe said she is hoping to inspire other young women by taking part in the show.

“I can’t wait to get started and learn a new skill. I’m hoping that I can be a role model for young black women in Ireland and maybe some might even follow in my dance steps.”

The third series of Dancing with the Stars will kick off with a two-hour show on Sunday, January 6 and will continue until March 24, where one of the contestants and their professional dance partner will lift the glitter ball trophy.

Nicky Byrne will return as host and will be joined by 2fm breakfast presenter Jennifer Zamparelli, who replaces Amanda Byram.

Judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson will return to critique the celebrities dancing on this year’s show.

Online Editors