'People thought my music career was over after Eurovision' - Irish X Factor hopeful Brendan Murray

Brendan Murray has revealed how he was affected by his experience representing Ireland at Eurovision last year.

The Galway singer, who had previously been a member of boyband Hometown, failed to make it to the final of the high profile song competition with the song Dying to Try.

"I have had a few knocks in the past with Eurovison and other opportunities," he told Eoghan McDermott on his 2FM show on Tuesday.

"It wasn't a happy time for me if I'm honest as lot of people thought my music career was over at such a young age so that affected me I suppose. I went back to pub gigging and took up an apprenticeship plumbing for a year. That was my life for a year. It was a very big change for me."

Brendan Murray earned the Golden X on X Factor

However, Brendan is giving his music career another shot with ITV's X Factor and this weekend he managed to earn himself a spot on the live shows as one of judge Louis Tomlinson's four Boys.

"Just because you get a knock, it doesn't stop you from chasing what you want to do. Regardless of the result of X Factor, I'm going to keep going," he said.

He previously earned the Golden X from Boys mentor Louis Tomlinson during the Six Chair Challenge following his performance of REM's Everybody Hurts. His performance prompted Simon Cowell to comment that he was in a "completely different league" to everyone else they had seen.

Speaking about performing Sinead O'Connor's classic Nothing Compares 2U for Louis and his fellow Judges' Houses mentors Nile Rogers and Liam Payne on Sunday night's show, he said he had been very nervous.

"I was bricking my pants as I was the last to perform and there was a lot of pressure on me and the talent was so high," he told McDermott. "I had a lot to prove and a lot to bring to the table and I think I managed to do that anyway and I'm really delighted with the way it went."

Brendan revealed that former One Direction stars, who originally found fame on the show, took each of the acts aside individually for a chat and advice ahead of their performances.

"The weight was taken off the shoulders a little bit when they did that," he said.

Looking ahead to the live shows he said he expects them to be a "rollercoaster". Brendan became emotional on Sunday night's show when he phoned his mum to break the good news that he was through to the live shows.

"At Judges Houses, once I heard my mam on the phone after I got through - everything hit me at once.," he said. "They are the reason I'm here, they pushed me to do X Factor and I wouldn't be here if they hadn't pushed me. I had no intention of doing it in the first place until they kicked me out the door and said 'you're doing it', then that's when everything hit me at once."

He added, "In the past people said I was done, I was finished and I know I shouldn't have taken that on board and you're going to get criticism from all sides but I thought it wouldn't damage me but it did damage me a little bit.

"I think this is exactly what I needed and it has given me the confidence to go further."

