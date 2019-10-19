Paddy has won the The Circle and received £70,000 after finalists chose him in the last set of ratings.

Paddy has won the The Circle and received £70,000 after finalists chose him in the last set of ratings.

'People love me for who I am' - Irish presenter and disability campaigner Paddy Smyth wins Channel 4 reality show The Circle

Tim took home the viewers’ champion prize of £30,000 following a public vote.

Despite his popularity in the show, Woody came last in the final group, with catfish James proving more popular in the last set of ratings.

Viewers’ Champion Tim Wilson with host Emma Willis during the live final (Peter Powell/PA)

Paddy, who opened up about his cerebral palsy, gave an emotional interview with host Emma Willis, saying: “What I realised was that people love me for who I am, and I’ve never really believed that.”

He added: “I’m in complete shock. didn’t think I’d even get here.”

Five contestants remained for the last show in the series, with Georgina, Paddy, James, Tim and Woody Cook facing the final ratings.

(left to right) Finalists Tim Wilson, Paddy Smyth and James Doran during the live final of the second series of Channel 4’s The Circle, in Salford, Manchester (Peter Powell/PA)

The finale saw Woody finally reveal his famous parentage of Zoe Ball and Norman Cook, Fatboy Slim, and the facade of Sammie was exposed as James.

The final five met face to face for a positive dinner party, with no recrimination about catfishing.

Despite James’ deception, professor Tim said of him: “My god what a lovely man he is. Who’s not going to love James?”

Paddy Smyth (centre, in pink), with finalists (left to right) Tim Wilson, Georgina Elliott, Woody Cook and James Doran (Peter Powell/PA)

He was however “so disappointed” with the circle of trust, which guided Paddy, James and Georgina to the final.

Tim was named the viewers’ champion, and in the final ratings it was Paddy first, followed by Georgina.

Tim and Sammie were in joint third place. Woody came fifth.

Despite him coming last, mother Zoe Ball gushed on the Channel 4 live show: “We’re so proud of you mate. You smashed it. And he is that positive boy. Really proud of you baby.”

Georgina broke down in tears as she was praised for raising awareness about Crohn’s disease.

Woody was pleased that during a series which saw him having to flirt with Richard Madeley, he was liked for the person he was, and not for his famous parents.

PA Media