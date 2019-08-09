Peaky Blinders season 5: Striking new image released and air date finally announced

Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby is seen brooding over a gun in a new picture released ahead of the show’s fifth series.

The dramatic image shows the gangster-turned-MP, played by Cillian Murphy, siting at a table with his head in his hand.

In front of him sits a gun and a single bullet.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Robert Viglasky / Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd)

The image was released as it was confirmed that the Birmingham-set drama will be back on August 25.

The Bafta-winning series, which also stars the likes of Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory, Sam Neill and Paul Anderson, has been a hit across the world.

The fifth season will see Thomas Shelby trying to make his mark politically as fascism rises around Europe ahead of WWII.

Speaking to The Guardian about the upcoming season, Murphy said it is a response to the current rise oof populism across the globe.

"Without a doubt. You can find [Oswald] Mosley's speeches online. It's the playbook for populism: make Britain great again, he says that. False news etc. He was a fascinating challenge for Tommy, because he sees that it's starting all over again, in terms of world conflict."

The Cork actor also spoke about his character, saying it takes him two months to shake him off after filming a season.

"Ask any actor - if you do something well, there's inevitably some sort of exchange. It's not a methody thing, it's not a conscious thing," he said.

"I could never go on to another character - firstly, because you've got that mad haircut, but because I need time to decompress because I'm nothing like him. I'm like his cowardly brother."

Peaky Blinders returns to BBC One at 9pm on Sunday August 25.

Online Editors