He's become one of TV's most notorious baddies - but Peaky Blinders gangster Tommy Shelby is to undergo an astonishing transformation, according to the show's creator.

He's become one of TV's most notorious baddies - but Peaky Blinders gangster Tommy Shelby is to undergo an astonishing transformation, according to the show's creator.

Peaky Blinder Tommy will be 'redeemed in the end', says show's writer Stephen Knight

The gangster, played by Irish actor Cillian Murphy, will "become good" by the time the hit show draws to a close.

Creator Steven Knight made the revelations at a TV festival masterclass in Cannes, according to showbiz magazine Variety.

With season five set to air this year, Knight is already writing season six and plans to complete the series in season seven, which is set as World War II looms and will focus on Shelby's surprise transformation.

Brian Gleeson

"[Season 7] will tell a different story, where Tommy Shelby - who begins as this nihilistic, looking-out only for his family person - will be redeemed, and he will become good," Knight said.

"I want to take him on that journey from the person we saw [in season one], to the person he will become in 1939."

Knight also revealed that he first pitched the concept to TV executives 25 years ago.

The writer told how the show came about as a result of stories his mother used to tell him about a real family of gangsters who used to operate in Birmingham when she was a child.

"The experiences I had of working-class life was of people enjoying themselves, having a laugh, having fun, having self-respect," he said.

"They were in control of their own destinies to an extent, and so I wanted to reflect that.

"So you had a working-class environment where these people are sort of aristocracy, in a way, within their own community."

Irish actor Brian Gleeson will join Murphy and the rest of the cast in the new series, which recently completed filming and will air later this year.

Herald