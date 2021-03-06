Paul Whitington’s TV picks of the week: Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland

Sunday, RTÉ1, 6.30pm

In a time where going to Tesco has come to seem like an exotic voyage, we’re all desperate for any kind of journey — even a vicarious one. Enter John Creedon, whose recent series of TV travelogues around Ireland have been appealingly laid-back, and intimate. This Sunday, he returns with a second season of his Atlas of Ireland, in which he visits iconic towns and areas across the country and uncovers their deep histories, and the meanings of their names.

He begins tonight’s show by talking to columnist Fintan O’Toole and historian Diarmaid Ferriter about the controversial circumstances in which the Irish State was named. He’s on the road to his native Co Cork then, where Father Ted actor Ardal O’Hanlon joins him at the site of Ballinspittle’s moving statue, which they both recall coming to see for themselves back in 1985, in a vastly different Ireland.

John also meets immunology expert Professor Luke O’Neill, who tests the water in some local holy wells to see if they really do have healing properties. Then, we’re off to Buttevant, where he discovers strong French roots that extend to the town’s name. Point-to-point is supposed to have originated in Buttevant, and John asks some locals to unravel the sport’s mysteries.

Among his other adventures in this episode will be the search for a missing 4,000-year-old burial cairn in Co Wexford, and a visit to a mysterious area on the borders of Cork, Kerry and Limerick. It’s called Sliabh Luachra, and has its own very distinctive brand of music as local traditional music elder statesman Timmy O’Connor explains. This is despite the fact that, as John makes clear, Sliabh Luachra “is a bit like Tír Na Nóg —

it’s not a parish or county, it doesn’t really exist, but it is there”.

In future episodes, John will be investigating more local stories and mysterious place names as he wanders through counties Dublin, Galway and Clare. Let’s hope we’ll all be able to do some wandering of our own in the months to come.

TV picks

Food

MasterChef

Monday, BBC1, 9pm

Champion judges

Former champions Jane Devonshire and Irini Tzortzoglou will be judging tonight’s efforts, as five more contestants prepare signature dishes.

Lifestyle

Home of the Year

Tuesday, RTÉ1, 8.30pm

Grist to the mill

Among the dwellings being considered by Hugh Wallace and the judges this week is a converted 200-year-old industrial mill in County Down.

Entertainment

First Dates Ireland

Thursday, RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Making an entrance

Phil from Tipperary glides into the First Dates restaurant on his skateboard, but will musician Rebecca be suitably impressed?

Best sports

Athletics

European Athletics

Today, RTÉ2, 5.30pm

Indoor championships

The women’s 1500m and men’s 400m will be decided today at the Indoor Championships. Peter Collins and Derval O’Rourke introduce the action.

Football

Renault Super Sunday

Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event, 4pm

Manchester Derby

Man United lead the pack chasing the imperious Manchester City, and would cause an upset if they beat City away this afternoon. Kick-off 4.30pm.

Football

Live Champions League

Wed, Virgin Media Two, 7pm

Liverpool v Leipzig

Liverpool are at home to RB Leipzig in their round-of-16 second leg tie, while PSG face Barcelona in Paris. Coverage and highlights of both games.

Films of the week

Money Monster

Tonight, RTÉ2, 9.25pm

Thriller starring George Clooney (below) as a glib TV financial analyst who finds his studio invaded by a very angry viewer. With Julia Roberts, Jack O’Connell, Caitriona Balfe.

Unforgiven

Sunday, RTÉ2, 9pm

A notorious gunslinger emerges from retirement and travels to Wyoming to hunt down two cowboys who disfigured a prostitute. Oscar-winning western, with Clint Eastwood, Richard Harris.

Maudie

Monday, TG4, 9.30pm

Aisling Walsh’s drama is set in 1930s Nova Scotia and stars Sally Hawkins as Maud Lewis, a lonely, fragile woman whose artistic gifts win her unlikely recognition. With Ethan Hawke.

Alpha Papa

Tuesday, BBC2, 11.30pm

Alan Partridge is hawking his mid-morning blandness at North Norwich Digital when a disgruntled ex-employee turns up with a shotgun and takes everyone hostage. With Colm Meaney, Felicity Montagu.

The Equalizer 2

Wednesday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm

Ex-special ops agent Robert McCall is working as a cab driver when the death of a much-loved colleague sends him on a trail of grisly revenge. Thriller with Denzel Washington, Melissa Leo.

The English Patient

Friday, RTÉ1, 11.25pm

In the dying days of World War Two, a French-Canadian nurse becomes intrigued by the mystery surrounding a badly burnt, amnesiac English-speaking patient. With Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche, Kristin Scott Thomas.

Streaming pick of the week

Made You Look

Netflix,

Streaming now

Sheena McGinley

A woman walks into an NYC gallery with a pile of Pollocks… it sounds like the prelude to an inevitable punchline. However, what actually occurred is way more laughable.

The New York gallery in question was the Knoedler, the most prestigious institution of its kind. Opening in 1846, it survived the Civil War, both World Wars and almost two centuries in the cut-throat art world. That is until 1995, when (like I said) a woman walked in with a pile of Pollocks, plus a Rothko. It didn’t end there.

For almost 20 years, “small-time art dealer” Glafira Rosales was a source of seemingly never-before-seen pieces of art from other highly regarded abstract impressionist painters of the 1950s, including Motherwell, Still, Warhol, and more.

Surely, the seasoned curator of such a gallery would smell a rat, or — at the very least — the hum of fresh acrylic paint? Or is the lure of notoriety (and a handsome commission) enough to conjure enough cognitive dissonance to believe you are “the central victim” in a forgery scandal that ratcheted up revenue in the region of $80m?

This is the plight of Ann Freedman, Knoedler director for 30 years. With echoes of Can You Ever Forgive Me, this doc largely questions if Ann was “complicit”, or “the stupidest person to ever work at an art gallery”. Weirdly, only Armie Hammer’s dad knows for sure…

Coming 2 America

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Usually, sequels are banged out in quick succession — Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor, Shrek, or pretty much any other franchise Eddie Murphy has lent his skills to. Not so with 1988’s Coming To America, however. Perhaps it took the guts of 33 years for the makeup department to organise Eddie and Arsenio Hall’s vast array of facial prosthetics for the slew of characters they both portray. Expect lines including “Whatchoo doing back here, Hotel Rwanda?!” and an abundance of elaborate dance sequences in Amazon Prime’s excuse to reunite Wesley Snipes and Eddie Murphy on screen.

Dealer

Netflix, Wednesday

It would almost be remiss of me not to make the predictable comparisons to 1995’s La Haine when briefing you on Netflix’s latest venture en français. Unlike its 1995 predecessor, which propelled Mc Solaar into the mainstream, this series isn’t artistically shot in dusky black-and-white, but under a searing sun, highlighting just how commonplace dealing is. Franck, a music-video director, infiltrates a neighbourhood to film Tony, a charismatic yet typically unpredictable gang leader wanting to break into the rap music scene… Let’s just say Franck bites off more than he can chew.



Marriage or Mortgage

Netflix, Wednesday

This is where we’re at, lads. Having to choose between a house or a hooley. Given pre-pandemic Irish weddings cost in the region of €30k (not mine, I hasten to add), there is real gravitas behind the phrase ‘Sure you could buy a house for that!’ America, unsurprisingly, is no different, hence the commissioning of this series featuring wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes. While Sarah is all about making precious, priceless memories, twice-divorced Nichole has a more practical approach. Armed with opinions and sales strategies, discover (or avoid like hell) if either Sarah or Nichole manage to coerce couples over to their side.



Last Chance U: Basketball

Netflix, Wednesday

From Greg Whiteley (Cheer) and the team behind Emmy-winning Last Chance U comes a new eight-part series portraying the gritty inside world of community college basketball.

