Paul O’Grady remembered as a ‘force for good’ by famous friends

Celebrities paid tribute to the drag queen turned TV and radio star during For The Love Of Paul O’Grady on Sunday evening.

Paul O’Grady has been remembered as a “force for good” by his famous friends including Carol Vorderman, Julian Clary and Michael Cashman.

Celebrities paid tribute to the drag queen turned TV and radio star during For The Love Of Paul O’Grady on ITV1 on Sunday evening, following his death last month at the age of 67.

Remembering O’Grady for his activism, TV personality Vorderman, 62, said: “He was not only brilliant as an entertainer, he was a force for good.”

Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage (PA)

Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband added: “He wasn’t just a fighter for the underdog, somebody who was willing to use his platform to speak up for people who didn’t have a platform, didn’t have a voice, but he could do it in a totally compelling way, much more compelling than any politician.”

While 72-year-old actor, politician, and LGBT rights activist Cashman commented on a clip of O’Grady discussing Conservative politicians on TV, saying: “He goes into a rant about injustice, naming the politicians and that was bold. He could have been taken off air, but you couldn’t separate him from his principles.”

O’Grady, who started out as a social worker while performing on the London nightclub circuit as the acerbic, platinum wig-wearing Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on March 28, his partner, Andre Portasio, said in a statement.

For The Love Of Paul O’Grady also saw those who knew O’Grady remember his compassion for animals, with actor Tony Maudsley recalling how “he used to be feeding sheep at the breakfast table”, while actress Amanda Mealing remembered seeing “a cow in the kitchen eating leftover birthday cake”.

Throughout his career, O’Grady worked extensively to support south London animal rescue centre Battersea Dogs & Cats Home – both on and off screen – and was well-known for his love of animals.

Paul O’Grady was known for his love of animals (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Elsewhere in the special programme, actress Linda Thorson told viewers of O’Grady’s unique experiences with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know the Queen was very, very at ease with him,” said the 75-year-old.

“And he would have tea with her, and the reason that the Queen liked talking to Paul is that so few people knew how to talk to her. Paul could talk to anybody.”

Cashman added: “The Queen loved him. And of course, all they did was talk about animals and farming, and she loved his sense of humour.”

Chat show host Jonathan Ross, actress Sally Lindsay and TV presenter Gaby Roslin also appeared to share their memories of O’Grady during the programme.

Paul O’Grady and his husband Andre Portasio (Matt Crossick/PA)

Roslin, 58, who found fame co-presenting The Big Breakfast, on which O’Grady’s drag persona Lily Savage also starred, commented: “There’s no-one that’s ever going to be like Paul, and Lily, ever ever ever.”

Following clips of O’Grady interviewing the likes of Lady Gaga, Simon Cowell and Cilla Black, Coronation Street star Lindsay, 49, said: “He was never like a people pleaser, he didn’t give a monkeys who you were, everyone was treated the same. Everyone.”

O’Grady’s friends from his hometown of Birkenhead and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home staff members also featured.

As the programme drew to a close, a message from former professional ballet dancer Portasio, who O’Grady married in 2017, appeared on the screen, reading: “On behalf of Paul O’Grady, his husband Andre Portasio would like to thank everyone for taking their time to send condolences.

“The family is overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness and generosity.”