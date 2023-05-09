Patrick Kielty a ‘done deal’ for Late Late Show presenter role after weeks of talks at RTÉ
Melanie Finn
Patrick Kielty is on the verge of becoming the next Late Late Show presenter, after negotiations with RTÉ chiefs reached an advanced stage two weeks ago.
Patrick Kielty a 'done deal' for Late Late Show presenter role after weeks of talks at RTÉ
