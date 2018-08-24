Pat Kenny's weekly TV show axed in TV3 rebrand

Broadcaster Pat Kenny's regular weekly show has been cancelled as TV3 rebrands itself as Virgin Media One.

Instead, Kenny (70) will front one-off debates on the station, a move which director of programming Bill Malone said was a "natural evolution".

"It was clear after the recent referendum that the stand-out moment in broadcasting was Pat Kenny's debate, it was fantastic," he told Independent.ie.

"So it made sense to go, 'This is a great space to be in with Pat, in that arena'. And you look at what is coming up, you look at the future presidential debates, a presidential election looks likely, general election, Brexit..."

The station will feature a number of new documentaries such as 'Ireland's Jihadis', in which Paul Williams will investigate Islamic extremism.

An 8pm news bulletin will be anchored by Claire Brock.

Niall Quinn and Niamh Kinsella at the launch. Photo: Colin Keegan

And former footballer Niall Quinn will join Kevin Kilbane, Brian Kerr, Keith Andrews and Graham Souness on the channel's soccer panel.

