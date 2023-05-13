Pat Kenny: The Late Late Show is more difficult for a woman to host

​Pat Kenny has said he does not underestimate the challenges a woman would face as host of The Late Late Show.

Three high-profile female presenters have said they do not want the Late Late — and Kenny believes it would be a more difficult experience for a woman.

“For a woman it’s always more difficult. The guy sticks on a suit and a shirt. He can wear the same suit week-in, week-out — nobody gives a damn. A woman comes on... and I don’t know if men even comment, but most women will comment: ‘Look at the state of her. What is she wearing?’ It’s not fair, but that’s the way it is.”

He recalls the actress Brigitte Nielsen “getting me to try on her thigh-high boots” and comedian Freddie Starr wanting him to “put on underpants over my trousers” and says, “You can’t do that to a female presenter — you cannot.”

“You can’t make the female the butt of the joke. And it’s your job, as host, often to be the butt of the joke. The show would have to take [a different approach], the woman would have to dominate and decide what she wanted it to be. And, as I say, I don’t underestimate the difficulties, including the stupid thing of fashion. But it’s true.”

Kenny also explained how the current frontrunner was “in the frame” to host The Late Late Show before Kenny himself was chosen.

“The strange thing is Patrick Kielty was being mentioned when Gay Byrne retired,” he said.

“So that’s 24 years ago, when they were talking about Patrick Kielty.”

Recalling how he eventually landed the job, Kenny said: “I had wanted to hang on to Kenny Live. I figured that when Gay retired after 37 years, it was his creation — and it should die with him. Then RTÉ said: ‘Well, actually we are going to keep it going whether you do it or not, so make your mind up. You can abandon Kenny Live and do The Late Late Show, or you can continue doing Kenny Live on Saturday nights — and we’ll give Friday night to someone else.’ So I changed my tune very quickly,” says Kenny.

“Gerry Kelly from Northern Ireland was also in the frame, as were other names and this demonstrates my point - the contenders were long forgotten. When someone gets the gig all the contenders fall away.”