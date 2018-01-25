Paddy Cosgrave to appear on Late Late two years after he snubbed RTÉ chat show

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave has been announced as a guest on Friday's Late Late Show, two years after he snubbed the RTÉ show.

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave has been announced as a guest on Friday's Late Late Show, two years after he snubbed the RTÉ show.

In November 2015, Cosgrave was due to appear in studio with Ryan Tubridy, but pulled out of the appearance to instead attend a Web Summit dinner for tech company founders.

RTÉ had issued two separate press releases announcing his appearance but on the morning of the show, Tubridy told listeners that he had pulled out. "Paddy Cosgrave was due to be on the Late Late Show and in fairness he did accept the invitation and then declined the invitation which is his prerogative entirely. The show of course goes on and we wish him well in all his endeavours."

Tubridy had reportedly ventured to the RDS the day before the scheduled show but did not meet with Cosgrave as he was busy with the Portuguese deputy prime minister. Earlier that week Cosgrave had sparked controversy in an interview on RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme when he said the government had been telling "lies" about its Web Summit involvements.

Two years later, Tubridy will finally get the chance to interview Cosgrave and discuss the controversial decision to pull the Web Summit from Ireland, as he is slated to appear on Friday's show. An RTÉ press release also states that Cosgrave, fresh from hosting an event with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am at the World Economic Forum in Davos, will discuss his ideas on "solutions to the property crisis".

The Late Late Show airs on Friday night at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

