MTV have announced the revival of its hit show MTV Cribs, giving viewers a look into the lavish homes and lifestyles of the rich and famous.

A huge hit for MTV in the 2000s, the show gives exclusive access to a tour of celebrity homes, from fridges to wardrobes, bedrooms and car collections.

The show will be back August 11 on MTV.

Celebrities on the upcoming season include Scott Disick, Big Sean, JoJo Siwa, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin and Marsai Martin.

While Martha Stewart, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, TJ Lavin and others will also be appearing on the show.

“Each intimate 30-minute episode will take viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look, dropping even more legendary moments like never before,” said a statement.

MTV’s president of content and chief creative officer, Nina L Diaz, said: “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

First airing in 2000, the show has taken viewers into the exclusive homes of celebrities including Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Mariah Carey, Simon Cowell, 50 Cent, Hugh Hefner, Snoop Dogg and Tony Hawk.