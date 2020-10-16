‘Our homes are one of the only things we can control right now’ says Dermot Bannon as he reflects on the pandemic

RTÉ architect Dermot Bannon believes the surge in home renovation projects during the epidemic which is not just about the new working-from-home phenomenon.

“I think it is one of the things we can control right now,” he said.

“We can control very little at the moment and that’s one of the biggest challenges for everybody, losing control of our lives. Control is about decisions and we have lost the decision-making process."

He said that in the void of being able to make plans for holidays or even a simple gathering, sorting out that extension or finally converting the attic is a simple project to focus on for people.

“I know one of the big things I’ve always wanted to do with my kids is bring them on a Ski-ing holiday but it was never the right time. Now is the perfect time to do it but there’s not a hope of it happening so all the plans and family decisions have been taken away from people. So the only plans they can go ahead with is when it comes to their homes: ‘We can make this place better and get the ball rolling on it’,'" he said.

Bannon also believes that people have become fixated during this time with little things in their homes that ordinarily wouldn’t bother them, as we’re spending so much time at home.

“I’ve had people coming into me in the office about things they would never have noticed before, like charges. Every kitchen table now has nine devices plugged around it.

“And there’s cables going across everything and the printer and scanner needs to be set up. Everything is magnified. You start to notice things you never did before,” he said.

Given that people are very limited in where they can go right now, they are keen to make the most of their domestic spaces.

“People are missing pubs and having somewhere different and special to go - so they’re trying to turn their homes into a nice restaurant for date night or somewhere that’s cosy,” he continued.

“During the first big lockdown when we had no freedom whatsover, the weather was good so people were out for walks, they were rediscovering all of that.

“It's going to be a lot harder now in the winter when it’s dark at 4pm in the evening and it’s cold; people are going to be stuck in the same space for a long time and that’s going to be really hard.”

Bannon will be back on our small screens this Sunday on RTÉ One with the new series of ‘Incredible Homes’.

He had filmed one episode in Canada and was all set to fly to Spain for episode two when lockdown happened, scuppering all his plans.

“It’s a bit odd watching it back now because there’s hugs and kisses and no two-metres social distancing because we filmed it in February. It was amazing, just brilliant and very different to Ireland as the weather there goes from minus 20 degrees to 35 degrees in the summer. I saw some stunning houses and amazing locations,” he said. “They’re very modest, as a nation and they’re not showy at all. It’s a lovely, lovely country.”

He had to film the remainder of the series in Ireland, but says his trip to Canada led to him gorging on Netflix award-winning series ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

“I was watching Ozarks during lockdown and I wasn’t sleeping and it’s very dark at the end. I needed something to give me a lift and it was Schitt’s Creek and I was the only one in the house watching it.

“And then I started watching four episodes a night and I just binged it. I just think Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) is one of the best characters, she’s laugh-out-loud funny and it’s the kind of series you could watch again.”

One of the highlights in the new series features a visit to the Killiney mansion where Hollywood star Matt Damon stayed during his extended trip to Ireland last March. “It’s a playhouse, a fun house and it’s kind of cool,” he said.

“I grilled the woman show showed us around the house (about him) and she said: ‘Obviously this goes no further’. So I got a few anecdotes about his time there.”

Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes airs on Sunday, October 18 at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and on RTÉ Player.

