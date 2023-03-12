Oscars 2023: First Envelopegate and then The Slap – how will host Jimmy Kimmel cope?

For the first time in his life, Jimmy Kimmel was lost for words. It was 2017 and, on his watch, the Oscars were falling apart.

"Guys... this is very unfortunate what happened," stuttered the visibly stunned host as it became clear La La Land had erroneously been named Best Picture instead of actual winner, Moonlight. His face a blank space full of shock and fright, Kimmel turned to regard the Oscar statuette gleaming balefully in the hand of one of La La Land's producers. "Why can't we just give out a whole bunch of 'em?"

The La La Land/Moonlight meltdown damaged a lot of reputations. The Academy of Motion Pictures. PriceWaterhouseCoopers, the consultancy giant whose one job was to ensure the correct envelopes ended up in the hands of the correct people. Warren Beatty, a Hollywood icon humiliated before the whole world when handed an envelope with the name of Emma Stone as Best Actress rather than Moonlight as Best Film.

Kimmel was as speechless as any of them - almost as shocked, indeed, as Chris Rock when Will Smith walked up and slapped him at the 2022 Oscars. And yet, as all around crashed and burned, the host rode off into the sunset, his good name undiminished. He returned as Oscars MC for 2018 and now saddles up for one more rodeo as anchor of the 2023 event.

Read More

"It's important to have a host who knows how to handle live television and a live audience," said Academy chief executive Bill Kramer, explaining why the gig had gone to Kimmel (55) whose day job is fronting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. "He's funny, he's respectful, his edges aren't too sharp".

The crucial sentence here is that Kimmel's edges "aren't too sharp". Kimmel, Brooklyn-raised son of an IBM executive, came up in the gonzo world of morning radio, where edges were as sharp as they came - he was sacked twice in his early radio career for being too over the top and abrasive.

That was followed by a turn as sidekick on the comedy quiz show Win Ben Stein's Money. And when that somehow led to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003 the chaos continued. Kimmel had suggested his audience be plied with free alcohol to make for a raucous atmosphere - a strategy that backfired one night when a woman vomited loudly and at length.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was parachuted into the slot previously occupied by Bill Maher's Politically Incorrect, when Maher was fired for saying that the 9/11 bombers, while terrible people, were "not cowards". An advertisers boycott resulted in ABC giving him the heave. The gap in the schedules was initially supposed to be plugged by future Daily Show host Jon Stewart: instead, ABC decided to return to the talk show format for the first time since the Dick Cavett Show in the 70s.

Kimmel seized the opportunity with both hands. He pushed for his new vehicle to go out live (US talk shows typically record in advance). Yet, as with the free booze, this quickly misfired, when, in 2004, Boogie Nights actor Thomas Jane said "f***" on air. Neither the vomiting nor the f-bombing was the fault of Kimmel. But they were of a piece with the anarchic energy of his early years as a television host when he would lay into his guests with performative brusqueness.

This went down well with the sort of people who stay up until 12.30am watching TV. But it was less appreciated by the Hollywood establishment which quietly blacklisted him for several years. They were feuds too - with Kanye West, who objected to being mocked in Kimmel's sketches, and with the city of Detroit, where his show was yanked from the schedules after he joked about rioters burning it to the ground if they lost a big basketball game.

"I didn't understand that you had to be nice to the guests," Kimmel told Vulture. "I'd mow through them and then their publicists would never bring anyone back."

Twenty years later, Kimmel counts Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney as friends and is now the establishment figure to which he used to set himself up in opposition. For instance, he once said he'd "kill himself" if forced "to interview c-list celebrities".

Video of the Day

But a few years later he suggested that ABC incorporate into his comedy routines advertisers' products. A comedian who hadn't wanted to sell out was now a pitch-man for household brands. "That was my stupid idea," he admitted. "Then it turned into a big moneymaker for them. Now I'm stuck with it."

Yet that pragmatism was combined with gonzo energy that set him apart from other US talk show hosts - most notably giggling celebrity tickler James Corden. For example, towards the conclusion of one particularly underwhelming episode Kimmel declared, off the cuff, "my apologies to Matt Damon - we ran out of time".

Damon wasn't supposed to be on the show. Kimmel had said it simply to inject some life into a dreary 60 minutes of banter. Damon later took up the story: "He [Kimmel] came backstage, and I asked him what that was about. And he was like, 'You want to know what happened?' I was doing a particularly lame show; I think my guests were a ventriloquist and a guy in a monkey suit. We were wrapping it up, and there was a smattering of applause in the audience. I was having kind of a low moment, and I just said, 'My apologies to Matt Damon; we ran out of time.' My producer was right off-camera and he doubled over laughing. It was just gallows humour."

Bug-eyed humour and a knack for creating headlines are part of Kimmel's appeal. Plus, as Alan Partridge might say, he comes across as surprisingly down to earth. By the standards of talk show hosts - those two words again: James Corden - he doesn't seem particularly smug. And he has stayed loyal to people who came up with him - his cousin Sal writes for the show, his brother Jonathan directs sketches, while another cousin, Micki, is his booker. He also commissioned a nude painting of his agent Jim Nixon which now hangs in his office (Kimmel's - not Dixon's).

He may have survived the biggest Oscar debacle this side of The Slap. But there have been other missteps. Kimmel was, as the internet would say, "called out" last year when he took his pratfalling too far at the 2022 Emmys (he had previously hosted the first "pandemic Emmys" in 2020). Jimmy Kimmel Live! had lost John Oliver's Last Week Tonight in the Outstanding Variety Series category. Kimmel responded by pretending to get drunk and pass out on stage. He was still lying there when his friend Will Arnett announced Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson had won the gong for best comedy writing.

With Kimmel prone, Brunson was forced to step over him and make her speech. "Jimmy wake up, I won, " she said. Later, she complained he'd overshadowed her big moment. He brought her on his show to apologise.

Kimmel won't pretend to be drunk at the Oscars (for which he has previously claimed he was paid "just" $15,000). In the wake of the La La La/Moonlight mix-up and last year's slap, he and everyone else involved will pray for an incident-free night. But if anyone does do a Will Smith and jump up with murder in their eyes, Kimmel says he's prepared.

"If somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me?," he said in response to a question from the Hollywood Reporter. "Well, I size them up, and, if I'm bigger than they are, I beat the s**t out of them on television. And if it's the Rock, I run."