Oscars 2023: First Envelopegate and then The Slap – how will host Jimmy Kimmel cope?

Jimmy Kimmel at the 89th Annual Academy Awards (Alamy/PA) Expand

Jimmy Kimmel at the 89th Annual Academy Awards (Alamy/PA)

Ed Power Email

For the first time in his life, Jimmy Kimmel was lost for words. It was 2017 and, on his watch, the Oscars were falling apart.

"Guys... this is very unfortunate what happened," stuttered the visibly stunned host as it became clear La La Land had erroneously been named Best Picture instead of actual winner, Moonlight. His face a blank space full of shock and fright, Kimmel turned to regard the Oscar statuette gleaming balefully in the hand of one of La La Land's producers. "Why can't we just give out a whole bunch of 'em?"

