Operation Transformation to return to screens in January as RTÉ issues casting call for applicants

RTÉ has confirmed that its popular weight-loss series ‘Operation Transformation’ will return to our small screens in January and has just put out a casting call for applicants.

While many big-budget shows like ‘Dancing with the Stars’ have fallen victim to the pandemic, the annual show fronted by Kathryn Thomas has been green-lighted for a 14th series.

And given that many members of the public are battling to shed the ‘Coronastone’, there may well be a deluge of applicants for the next series of the show.

Also returning to the health and wellness panel will be fitness coach Karl Henry, clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy, dietician Aoife Hearne and GP Dr Sumi Dunne.

The publicity blurb for the show reads: “Have you always struggled with your weight? Are you struggling more since the arrival Covid-19? Are those extra stones and pounds keeping you from leading the life you want? Do you want to make your bad habits a thing of the past?”

Five team leaders from different parts of the country will be chosen to take part in the show, which will be filmed under strict health and safety regulations.

Filming will start over the coming months and the new show will begin airing in January 2021.

Anyone interested can apply now at www.rte.ie/ot or email optransrte@gmail.com .

Online Editors