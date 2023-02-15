Davina Devine, one of Ireland's best known drag queens, and Marie Clear at The George.

Operation Transformation leader Marie Clear experienced her first ever night out in Dublin last week.

The 33-year-old lives in Cashel, Co Tipperary, with her mum Angela and works part time as a care assistant for people with intellectual disabilities.

She was born with achondroplasia, a genetic condition that can lead to stunted limb growth.

Ms Clear spent her first night out in Dublin in The George having been invited there by Davina Devine, one of Ireland's best known drag queens.

“I had a night out in The George, and it was great. Imagine never being out in Dublin at 33 years of age,” she told Independent.ie.

“Davina Devine tweeted to invite me up to The George for my birthday. I met Davina, what a lovely person, I had a great time and I just felt so comfortable to be there.

“It was amazing to be out in Dublin and I had the best night of my life. We done karaoke, the other leaders were there, and my friends were there, and we just had an amazing time.”

The Monaghan native said she always turned down nights out in Dublin over fears of how she may be treated differently.

“I wouldn’t have went near it, if any of my friends had said ‘come on we’ll go out in Dublin’, I wouldn’t have dreamt of it because I’d be afraid of what people would do or what people would say,” she said.

“I should have done it a long time ago, but I’m delighted I’ve done it now and I’ll definitely be back very soon because I had a brilliant time.”

Ms Clear said she received a lot of support from well-wishers last week when she announced that she was going to start fertility treatment in the hopes of becoming pregnant with her first child.

“I just adore children and it’s something that I’ve always wanted. I knew at a very young age it’s what I wanted,” she said.

“I can’t wait for ‘Mr Right’ to come along because you could be waiting forever. I think I’m brave enough and confident enough just to go this way. Of course, I want to fall in love, but I can’t wait for that. I’m putting myself first this time.

“It was a big thing to get out there but I’m not hiding anything, Operation Transformation has brought me on this journey so I can finally start kicking off my goals.

“I have to wait and see what happens, but I will be very open about it when it finally does happen.

“It is amazing that I can finally talk about this now and I’m getting closer and closer to it, and I’m absolutely delighted.”

Ms Clear credits the weight-loss programme with helping her to finally ‘tick off’ her goals.

“It has ticked off so many goals for me, a lot of things started at 32, from getting a bike to swimming to going out in Dublin and fertility. They are four amazing things to happen in your 30s,” she said.

“A lot of people would have them ticked off in their younger years but it’s better late than never.”

Operation Transformation airs Wednesdays at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player