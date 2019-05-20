Eagle-eyed fans have spotted what appears to be a water bottle in a scene in the Game of Thrones finale.

Oops they did it again - random water bottle spotted by fans in Game of Thrones finale

The offending plastic bottle lurks at the foot of a chair behind Samwell Tarly's leg.

It is in no way as blatant a mistake as the appearance of a coffee cup in front of Daenerys in the banquet scene two weeks ago.

However, perhaps the coffee cup (which was initially believed to be from Starbucks, but was acutally from a local coffee shop in Banbridge in Northern Ireland where the series was filmed) primed viewers to keep an eye out for similar gaffes.

The offending coffee cup inspired an avalanche of memes and even HBO tweeted a jokey response before removing it from footage in their catch-up service.

Other fans, however, were not quite so impressed, using the gaffe as evidence that the final series has been rushed.

One Twitter user, @bethisloco, appears to have been the first to spot the bottle.

The reaction has been mixed:

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

Even the most important lords of the seven kingdoms need to stay hydrated.#gameofthrones #waterbottle pic.twitter.com/NS22F3SQgV — savvyshopaholic (@Savanna39803740) May 20, 2019

THE WATER BOTTLE.



THIS IS NOT EVEN FUNNY ANYMORE.



We’ve had a coffe cup, a cameraman, sneakers, Jamie two handed, Drogon flying alone over KL and now a water bottle.



Writing 🤝 Editing

Being the worst GoT departments pic.twitter.com/d6dDpXYsPB — C. | that is NOT my canon (@carohuntz) May 20, 2019

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

Samwell Tarley: I wonder if my foot is blocking this water bottle.

Also Sam: I wonder if anyone even knows who the F is seated to my right.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7tl8KpQeRg — Patrick Driscoll (@P_Drizzzle) May 20, 2019

They left a water bottle on set? They truly didn’t care about this season #GamesOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/7W4o8IFV6e — Lateef (@LateefSaka) May 20, 2019

Millions of dollars spent on CGI every episode, yet they couldn't cover this up #WaterBottle #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QV65WmSjyQ — Sambo Wolf (@sambowolfmusic) May 20, 2019

PLEASEEEEEEEEEE



THERE WAS A PLASTIC WATER BOTTLE IN THIS EPISODE.



NOT AGAIN 😭💀💀#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/6iebIcA1JN — ᴀᴅɪ (@GagaStanAccount) May 20, 2019

Proof that the quality of this show has gone down. First Starbucks, now a water bottle. Worst ending for the best show. #GoT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/h64CEP8eER — Akber (@AkberFarooqui) May 20, 2019

