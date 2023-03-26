| 7.8°C Dublin

Only ‘1,000’ likely to view TG4 children’s channel, claims consultant group

Content to cost €5.6m a year but TG4 says 250,000 pupils use TG4 or Cúla4 in classrooms

TG4 presenter Caitlín Nic Aoidh Expand

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Consultants reviewing plans by TG4 to launch a new multi-million euro children’s channel have forecast that its audience would initially be 1,000 people, only some of whom would be children.

Communications Chambers, which specialises in media and telecoms consultancy work, was tasked with a public-value assessment of the new standalone children’s channel Cúla4. As previously reported in the Sunday Independent, the channel will have an incremental content budget of €5.6m.

