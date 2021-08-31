Daniel (27) has been coupled up with Matt (39) in the show. Photo: Channel 4.

The first gay couple to sign up for hit show Married At First Sight UK features a man from Northern Ireland.

Only known as Daniel, the 27-year-old said it was “amazing” to be one half of the first gay couple on the UK show. He describes himself as a person with a passion for hiking, meditation and cold-water swims.

Daniel, who is a vegetarian, is described by the show’s creators as a “spiritual force to be reckoned with’. They said his “infectious positivity” will convince the “most closed-minded person to open up and discuss the meaning of life”.

“Gay marriage has only been legalised very recently in Northern Ireland, which is absolutely shocking. And, now that I can share my relationship with the world, I find that so important,” Daniel said in the first episode, which aired last night.

Daniel has been paired up by experts Melanie Schilling and Paul C. Brunson with Matt, 39, from West Yorkshire, a charity worker in search of a partner to have kids with.

Read More

The duo had yet to meet during the first episode, as Matt stayed with the other grooms and Daniel joined the brides ahead of their meeting at the altar in episode two.

Matt told the other bachelors that he came out when he was 15.

“When I started to tell people and realised who I was, I kind of became the person who I am now,” he said.

The return of Married At First Sight UK follows the success of its Australian counterpart and focuses on eight couples, who meet for the first time at the altar.

In the programme, which airs on E4, couples make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, rather than entering into legal marriages.

The ceremonies will be overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a honeymoon, before moving in together, along with all other couples.

Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties. The experts will also be closely examining their blossoming relationships at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples will be able to choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.