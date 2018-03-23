The Ireland's Got Talent judges have announced not one, but two wildcard acts to compete in Saturday's grand final.

Not one but two wildcard acts revealed for Ireland's Got Talent grand final

Last night fan favourite Evelyn Williams (81) was set home while dance troupe Xquisite and rapper Aaron J Hart made it through to the final.

They'll compete against other finalists RDC, Double Impact, FKFT and Linda McLoughlin. Now the judges have revealed that the two wildcard acts who will be joining them on stage are dancer Zacc Milne and singing grandad Matt Dodd.

Matt Dodd on Ireland's Got Talent

According to the show’s producers, judges Louis Walsh, Jason Byrne, Denise Van Outen and Michelle Visage were split on who to send through as the wildcard act. "Initially, they were split four ways with each judge pushing hard for their own choice," reveals TV3, adding that, "eventually after much debate they got it down to two. As it became apparent that they were deadlocked on the final two they informed TV3 that they were putting two wild cards through.”

Commenting on this surprise turn of events, head judge Louis Walsh said, “It was a miracle we even managed to agree on two as there were points in the discussion that got pretty heated but I’m delighted we have and we’re all delighted Matt Dodd and Zacc will be getting a second shot at the title. The truth is Ireland simply has too much talent, it’s going to be an absolutely incredible final”. Ireland’s Got Talent live Grand-Final is on TV tomorrow night, Saturday 24th March at 7.30pm on TV3.

