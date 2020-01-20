Normal People's sexy trailer 'too raunchy' for US

The BBC's first trailer for Irish drama Normal People was too raunchy for American TV producers - so they have released a less risque clip.

The Beeb's preview shows its stars, Irish actor Paul Mescal and English star Daisy Edgar-Jones, stripping off in the kitchen, making love in a car, having sex in bed and getting ready for action after a shower.

The 50 seconds of footage certainly got the US media excited, with showbiz website Vulture writing: "Watch the Very Sex-Forward Trailer for the Normal People TV Show."

"Sally Rooney's novel Normal People is primarily about two young, very intelligent Irish people who have a lot of discussions about politics and ideas and a lot of sex," it says.

"The first trailer for its inevitable TV adaptation can at least promise you the sex."

It said streaming giant Hulu, which co-funded the 12-part series with the BBC, had decided to put out its own trailer "which has decidedly less heavy breathing".

The website asks: "Will the show be good, in addition to making you want to have sex near an Irish beach? Americans will have to wait until it premieres on Hulu this spring to find out."

Entertainment Weekly magazine said: "Sally Rooney's Normal People becomes steamy TV romance in first teaser."

The Hulu trailer is almost twice as long as the BBC's, at one minute 30 seconds, but it cuts out nearly all the sex scenes.

The film is expected to become one of the biggest hits of the year following the phenomenal success of the award-winning book written by Irish author Rooney.

The story follows the turbulent romance of Marianne and Connell, from their secondary school days in small-town Ireland to college life in bustling Dublin.

Over the years they move in and out of each other's lives and their love affair is not always easy.

The book was a sensation when it was released last year and went straight to the top of the best-seller lists in the US, where it was named one of the best novels of the year.

Ireland's own Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson will film the first six episodes of the new series and Hettie Macdonald the final six.

The drama looks set to make huge stars out of Mescal, who hits the Gaiety stage next week in Martin McDonagh's The Lieutenant Of Inishmore, and Edgar-Jones, who will be known to Cold Feet fans as Olivia Marsden, the daughter of main characters Karen and David.

Rooney is on board as a co-writer in the series along with Irish screenwriter Mark O'Rowe, who wrote Intermission, Perrier's Bounty and The Delinquent Season, and Alice Birch. The series was filmed in Dublin, Sligo and Italy.

