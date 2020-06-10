Normal People's Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones amongst star-studded line-up for Irish version of Comic Relief

Eoghan Mc Dermott,Deirdre O’Kane and Jennifer Zamparelli at the launch of RTÉ Does Comic Relief. Kyran O’Brien Photography/kobpix

RTÉ will host an Irish version of the BBC’s Comic Relief this month and will be joined by the two leading stars of Normal People on the night.

Actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are among the big-name celebrities who have agreed to take part in the Irish version of the annual fundraiser.

Hosting proceedings on the evening of Friday June 26 will be Deirdre O’Kane, Nicky Byrne, Jennifer Zamparelli and Eoghan McDermott as they join forces for RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

Proceeds from the event will go to some of the charities that have been struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time the event has been televised live and organiser Deirdre O’Kane is hoping it will drum up plenty of cash for vulnerable charities.

She previously spearheaded comedy shows in aid of Comic Relief at the 3Arena so is looking forward to seeing the event evolving.

“After three years of fantastic live fundraising events, it’s so exciting to be bringing this to TV for the first time in Ireland with RTE,” she said.

“It’s going to be a memory-making night that’ll raise serious funds to help people who need it most as a result of Covid-19.”

Also lending their support to the event will be Dara O Briain, Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll, Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter, Jason Byrne, Andrew Scott, Aisling Bea and John Bishop.

The cast of Derry Girls have also agreed to take part, alongside Andrew Maxwell, Ed Byrne, Jimmy Carr, Adam Hills, Risteard Cooper, Neil Delamere, Paul Howard, Dustin and Zig and Zag.

Director Richard Curtis co-founded Comic Relief, which has raised more than €1bn for charity since 1985, and said he was “delighted” to see such amazing Irish talent coming together.

Proceeds will be distributed via the Community Foundation for Ireland, which works with 4,000 non-profit organisations around the country.

