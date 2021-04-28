Normal People, The Crown and Small Axe lead Bafta TV awards nominations

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series leads the nominations at the Bafta television awards, where it is in the running for 15 gongs.

There is recognition for John Boyega for his performance as Met Police officer Leroy Logan in the instalment Red, White And Blue, while Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes are nominated for her performance in Mangrove and Sir Steve is nominated for best director.

The anthology, which was aired on the BBC, is in the running for nine craft prizes and six television awards, including best mini-series, and supporting actor nods for Malachi Kirby and Micheal Ward.

The Netflix royal drama The Crown scored 10 nods, six in craft categories and four in TV categories, including recognition for Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales, Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The show is nominated for the best drama series prize alongside Gangs Of London, I Hate Suzie and Save Me Too.

Our Drama Series nominees 🏆 🎭

📺 Gangs of London

📺 I Hate Suzie

📺 Save Me Too

📺 The Crown#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/HGtMGhIpTD — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Michaela Coel’s powerful sexual assault drama I May Destroy You received eight nominations, including recognition for leading actress Coel and her co-star Paapa Essiedu, as well as a supporting nod for Weruche Opia, while the show is nominated for best mini-series.

Normal People, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, scored seven nods, including best mini-series, while stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are recognised in the leading actor and leading actress categories.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony takes place on June 6 on BBC One and the British Academy Television Craft Awards will be streamed on Bafta’s social channels on May 24.

PA Media