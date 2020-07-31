Normal People remains a strong theme at BAFTAs as Aisling Bea jokes she is Paul Mescal's 'butt double'

| 18°C Dublin
Tonight's star-studded BAFTA awards centered around the Irish blockbuster Normal People and were studded with Irish stars Aisling Bea, Chris O’Dowd, the beloved Derry Girls and even Gay Byrne.
The virtual awards, which have been taking place over the last several weeks online, ended tonight with a grand virtual ceremony, where all nominees appeared via video link.
However, smash hit show Normal People was a running theme throughout the night and comedian Aisling Bea, who collected her own Bafta for Breakthrough Talent two weeks ago, joked that she was Paul Mescal’s “butt double” as he “didn’t want to do his own stunts” in the drama series.
Paul and Daisy, who play Connell and Marianne in the show, reunited for the first time during the pandemic at the glamorous Virgin Media Bafta TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London.
Mescal posted on Instagram that he was “so happy to see my pal again” as he was reunited with Daisy, as she joked “so lovely to see Paul Mescal and so lovely to wear something other than slippers”.
Mescal looked sharp in a Dior suit with white runners and Edgar-Jones was a vision in a black Miu Miu dress with diamante embellishments.
They presented the first award of the evening, namely Best Entertainment Performance, which was won by Mo Gilligan.
Legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne, who died last year, was also honoured in a montage of tributes that were paid to famous figures who had died in the past 15 months.
Roscommon man and Hollywood actor Chris O’Dowd also made an appearance as he virtually presented an award.
His IT Crowd co-star Richard, who presented the ceremony, joked that Chris “owes his entire career to me”.
Chris presented the Scripted Comedy award, where the beloved Derry Girls missed out as Stath Lets Flats won.
A son of a former Donegal Labour Senator also won a BAFTA for Best Factual Editing in blockbuster Netflix documentary ‘Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer’ earlier this month.
The full list of tonight's winners is below:
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
Taskmaster -WINNER
The Ranganation
CURRENT AFFAIRS
Growing Up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches)
The Hunt For Jihadi John
Is Labour Anti-Semitic (Panorama)
Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulug (Exposure) – WINNER
DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji
The End of the F***ing World – WINNER
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
Frankie Boyle for Frankie Boyle’s New World Order
Graham Norton for The Graham Norton Show
Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You
Mo Gilligan for The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – WINNER
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
The Voice
The Greatest Dancer
The Rap Game UK
FACTUAL SERIES
Crime and Punishment
Leaving Neverland – WINNER
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer
Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure
FEATURES
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan – WINNER
Snackmasters
Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag
Sarah Kendall in Frayed
Sian Clifford in Fleabag – WINNER
Gbemisola Ikumelo in Famalam
INTERNATIONAL
Succession
When They See Us – WINNER
Euphoria
Unbelievable
LEADING ACTOR
Stephen Graham for The Virtues
Jared Harris for Chernobyl – WINNER
Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji
Callum Turner for The Capture
LEADING ACTRESS
Jodie Comer for Killing Eve
Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack
Samantha Morton for I Am Kirsty
Glenda Jackson for Elizabeth Is Missing – WINNER
LIVE EVENT
Blue Planet Live – WINNER
Election 2019 Live: The Results
Glastonbury 2019
Operation Live
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Ncuti Gatwa for Sex Education
Guz Khan for Man Like Mobeen
Youssef Kerkour for Home
Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats – WINNER
MINI-SERIES
Chernobyl – WINNER
A Confession
The Virtues
The Victim
NEWS COVERAGE
Hong Kong Protests – WINNER
ITV News At Ten: Election Results
Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)
Victoria Derbyshire: Men who lost loved ones to knife crime
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
Celebrity Gogglebox
Race Across The World – WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Harry’s Heroes: The Full English
SCRIPTED COMEDY
Catastrophe
Fleabag
Derry Girls
Stath Lets Flats – WINNER
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
Anywhere But Westminster
Brain In Gear – WINNER
Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle
toni_with_an_i (Born Digital: First Cuts)
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
The Abused
The Family Secret
The Last Survivors – WINNER
David Harewood: Psychosis and Me
SINGLE DRAMA
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth Is Missing
The Left Behind – WINNER
Responsible Child
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
Coronation Street
Casualty
Holby City
Emmerdale – WINNER
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
8 Days: To The Moon and Back
Seven Worlds: One Planet
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – WINNER
BAFTA SPECIAL AWARD
Idris Elba – WINNER
SPORT
2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA – WINNER
ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL
FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2019 SEMI FINAL: ENGLAND V USA
WIMBLEDON 2019 MEN’S FINAL
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Joe Absolom for A Confession
Josh O’Connor for The Crown
Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl
Will Sharpe for Giri/Haji – WINNER
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Helen Behan for The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown
Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy
Naomi Ackie for The End of the F***ing World – WINNER
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
CORONATION STREET – The Death of Sinead Osborne
FLEABAG – Confessional scene
GAME OF THRONES – Arya Kills the Night King
GAVIN AND STACEY – Nessa Proposes to Smithy – WINNER
LINE OF DUTY – John Corbett’s Death
LOVE ISLAND – Michael recouples after Casa Amor
