Normal People remains a strong theme at BAFTAs as Aisling Bea jokes she is Paul Mescal's 'butt double'

Aisling Bea arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony is being held behind closed doors with all nominees participating over video call: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Tonight's star-studded BAFTA awards centered around the Irish blockbuster Normal People and were studded with Irish stars Aisling Bea, Chris O’Dowd, the beloved Derry Girls and even Gay Byrne.

The virtual awards, which have been taking place over the last several weeks online, ended tonight with a grand virtual ceremony, where all nominees appeared via video link.

Expand Close Paul Mescal and daisy Edgar-Jones measure out 1 metre of safe social distance as they pose for photographers at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony is being held behind closed doors with all nominees participating over video call. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Paul Mescal and daisy Edgar-Jones measure out 1 metre of safe social distance as they pose for photographers at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony is being held behind closed doors with all nominees participating over video call. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

However, smash hit show Normal People was a running theme throughout the night and comedian Aisling Bea, who collected her own Bafta for Breakthrough Talent two weeks ago, joked that she was Paul Mescal’s “butt double” as he “didn’t want to do his own stunts” in the drama series.

Paul and Daisy, who play Connell and Marianne in the show, reunited for the first time during the pandemic at the glamorous Virgin Media Bafta TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London.

Mescal posted on Instagram that he was “so happy to see my pal again” as he was reunited with Daisy, as she joked “so lovely to see Paul Mescal and so lovely to wear something other than slippers”.

Mescal looked sharp in a Dior suit with white runners and Edgar-Jones was a vision in a black Miu Miu dress with diamante embellishments.

Expand Close Aisling Bea arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony is being held behind closed doors with all nominees participating over video call.: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Aisling Bea arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony is being held behind closed doors with all nominees participating over video call.: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

They presented the first award of the evening, namely Best Entertainment Performance, which was won by Mo Gilligan.

Legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne, who died last year, was also honoured in a montage of tributes that were paid to famous figures who had died in the past 15 months.

Roscommon man and Hollywood actor Chris O’Dowd also made an appearance as he virtually presented an award.

His IT Crowd co-star Richard, who presented the ceremony, joked that Chris “owes his entire career to me”.

Chris presented the Scripted Comedy award, where the beloved Derry Girls missed out as Stath Lets Flats won.

A son of a former Donegal Labour Senator also won a BAFTA for Best Factual Editing in blockbuster Netflix documentary ‘Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer’ earlier this month.

The full list of tonight's winners is below:

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

Taskmaster -WINNER

The Ranganation

CURRENT AFFAIRS

Growing Up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches)

The Hunt For Jihadi John

Is Labour Anti-Semitic (Panorama)

Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulug (Exposure) – WINNER

DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Gentleman Jack

Giri/Haji

The End of the F***ing World – WINNER

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Frankie Boyle for Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

Graham Norton for The Graham Norton Show

Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You

Mo Gilligan for The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – WINNER

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

The Voice

The Greatest Dancer

The Rap Game UK

FACTUAL SERIES

Crime and Punishment

Leaving Neverland – WINNER

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure

FEATURES

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan – WINNER

Snackmasters

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing





FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag

Sarah Kendall in Frayed

Sian Clifford in Fleabag – WINNER

Gbemisola Ikumelo in Famalam

INTERNATIONAL

Succession

When They See Us – WINNER

Euphoria

Unbelievable

LEADING ACTOR

Stephen Graham for The Virtues

Jared Harris for Chernobyl – WINNER

Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji

Callum Turner for The Capture

LEADING ACTRESS

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack

Samantha Morton for I Am Kirsty

Glenda Jackson for Elizabeth Is Missing – WINNER

LIVE EVENT

Blue Planet Live – WINNER

Election 2019 Live: The Results

Glastonbury 2019

Operation Live

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Ncuti Gatwa for Sex Education

Guz Khan for Man Like Mobeen

Youssef Kerkour for Home

Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats – WINNER

MINI-SERIES

Chernobyl – WINNER

A Confession

The Virtues

The Victim

NEWS COVERAGE

Hong Kong Protests – WINNER

ITV News At Ten: Election Results

Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)

Victoria Derbyshire: Men who lost loved ones to knife crime

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

Celebrity Gogglebox

Race Across The World – WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Harry’s Heroes: The Full English

SCRIPTED COMEDY

Catastrophe

Fleabag

Derry Girls

Stath Lets Flats – WINNER

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

Anywhere But Westminster

Brain In Gear – WINNER

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle

toni_with_an_i (Born Digital: First Cuts)

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

The Abused

The Family Secret

The Last Survivors – WINNER

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me

SINGLE DRAMA

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Elizabeth Is Missing

The Left Behind – WINNER

Responsible Child

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

Coronation Street

Casualty

Holby City

Emmerdale – WINNER

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

8 Days: To The Moon and Back

Seven Worlds: One Planet

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – WINNER

BAFTA SPECIAL AWARD

Idris Elba – WINNER

SPORT

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA – WINNER

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2019 SEMI FINAL: ENGLAND V USA

WIMBLEDON 2019 MEN’S FINAL

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Joe Absolom for A Confession

Josh O’Connor for The Crown

Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl

Will Sharpe for Giri/Haji – WINNER

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Helen Behan for The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown

Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy

Naomi Ackie for The End of the F***ing World – WINNER

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

CORONATION STREET – The Death of Sinead Osborne

FLEABAG – Confessional scene

GAME OF THRONES – Arya Kills the Night King

GAVIN AND STACEY – Nessa Proposes to Smithy – WINNER

LINE OF DUTY – John Corbett’s Death

LOVE ISLAND – Michael recouples after Casa Amor

Online Editors