Normal People has landed a huge 15 Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) nominations this year.
The ultra-popular hit BBC show saw Lenny Abrahamson nominated for Director, Sally Rooney nominated for the script and Paul Mescal for the Actor in a Lead Role in Drama.
The Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers also landed three nominations, including a Best Film nod.
Nicola Coughlan received a nomination for her supporting role in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton.
Speaking after her nomination this morning, Nicola said she still can’t get over the fact that 82 million people streamed the show in its first month on Netflix.
“It’s such a mad number. I came up doing fringe theatre and kinda struggling along and this came out on Christmas Day 2020. By Stephen’s Day, it picked up and it was everywhere. The support has just been amazing,” Nicola said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.
“The women I’m nominated with..Fiona Shaw, Sarah Greene; I admire them so, so much.
“We’re back filming season two of Bridgerton now so back in the corset and the wigs, but it has been brilliant,” Nicola said.
Brendan Gleeson was nominated for his depiction of Donald Trump in the Comey Rule, while Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty), James Nesbitt (Bloodlands) were among those to join Paul Mescal in the Actor in a Lead Role in Drama category.
Niamh Algar (Raised By Wolves), Dervla Kirwan (Smother), Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes) were among nominations in the Actress in a Lead Role in Drama category.
Across all Film Categories including craft and technical, Dating Amber has 8 nominations, Herself has 6 nominations. Wildfire, Vivarium, and Broken Law all have 5 nominations each while animated Feature Wolfwalkers has 3, as does Here are the Young Men and Gretel & Hansel.
In Drama, Normal People has received 15 nominations, while Smother has 11, and Dead Still has 6.
In Acting categories, Colm Meaney has 2 nominations for Gangs of London and Pixie, as does Fionn O’Shea for Dating Amber and Normal People, while Clare Dunne has 2 nominations, nominated both for Leading Actress Film and Script Film for her work on Herself.
Wildfire has 2 lead actress nominations for both Nika McGuigan and Norah Jane Noone, while Normal People and Smother have 4 acting nominations each.
The IFTA nominations were announced this morning across 25 categories in film and drama, with a virtual awards night to take place on July 4. The IFTAs plan to hold a physical ceremony in March 2022.
IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty said this year’s nominations are “an incredible reflection of the high-calibre talent of Irish filmmakers, who are producing world-class standards of production and storytelling on screen”.
“The Irish Academy is proud to showcase and acknowledge their great achievements. This past year and a half has been difficult for everyone across the globe, and it’s heartening now to see things opening back up, including our Cinemas nationwide, and we urge everyone to go see this incredible array of movies on the big screen near you.
“Cinema is above all a communal experience and we are looking forward to bringing Ireland’s world class screen community together with audiences to engage and to celebrate the very best in Irish Film & Television excellence."
A full list of IFTA nominations can be found below:
Film Categories
Broken Law
Dating Amber
Herself
Vivarium
Wildfire
Wolfwalkers
Cathy Brady - Wildfire
David Freyne - Dating Amber
Lorcan Finnegan - Vivarium
Paddy Slattery - Broken Law
Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart - Wolfwalkers
Cathy Brady - Wildfire
Clare Dunne & Malcolm Campbell - Herself
David Freyne - Dating Amber
Paddy Slattery - Broken Law
Will Collins - Wolfwalkers
Ciarán Hinds - The Man In The Hat
Fionn O'Shea - Dating Amber
Gabriel Byrne - Death of a Ladies Man
Moe Dunford - Knuckledust
Tristan Heanue - Broken Law
Clare Dunne - Herself
Jessie Buckley - I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Lola Petticrew - Dating Amber
Nika McGuigan - Wildfire
Nora-Jane Noone - Wildfire
Barry Ward - Dating Amber
Brian Gleeson - Death of a Ladies Man
Colm Meaney - Pixie
Conleth Hill - Herself
Ned Dennehy - Undergods
Ally Ni Chiarain - Broken Law
Kathy Kiera Clarke - A Bend in the River
Molly McCann - Herself
Saoirse Ronan - Ammonite
Sharon Horgan - Dating Amber
Drama Categories
Blood Season 2
Dead Still
Line of Duty Season 6
Normal People
Smother
Vikings Season 6
Dathaí Keane - Smother
Dearbhla Walsh - Fargo
Imogen Murphy - Dead Still
Lenny Abrahamson - Normal People
Steve St. Leger - Vikings Season 6
Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson - The Salisbury Poisonings
John Morton - Dead Still
Kate O'Riordan - Smother
Lisa McGee - The Deceived
Sally Rooney - Normal People
Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty Season 6
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
James Nesbitt - Bloodlands
Michael Smiley - Dead Still
Paul Mescal - Normal People
Aisling Franciosi - Black Narcissus
Catherine Walker - The Deceived
Dervla Kirwan - Smother
Eve Hewson - Behind Her Eyes
Niamh Algar - Raised By Wolves
Andrew Scott - His Dark Materials
Colm Meaney - Gangs of London
Desmond Eastwood - Normal People
Éanna Hardwicke - Smother
Fionn O'Shea - Normal People
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Gemma-Leah Devereux - Smother
Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
Sarah Greene - Normal People
Seána Kerslake - Smother
Documentary & Short Film Categories
Breaking Out
Finding Jack Charlton
Henry Glassie: Field Work
Phil Lynott: Songs for While I'm Away
The 8th
Tomorrow is Saturday
Five Letters To The Stranger Who Will Dissect My Brain
Flicker
Kathleen Was Here
My Other Suit Is Human
Rough
The Invisible Boy
Gunter Falls in Love
Her Song
The Dead Hands of Dublin
The Voyage
Zog and the Flying Doctors
Craft Categories
Cathal Watters - Smother
Ciaran Tanham - Dead Still
James Mather - Here are the Young Men
Kate McCullough - Normal People
Suzie Lavelle - Normal People
Aisling Wallace Byrne - Here are the Young Men
Joan O'Clery - Dating Amber
Leonie Prendergast - Gretel & Hansel
Lorna Marie Mugan - Normal People
Triona Lillis - Smother
Colin Campbell - Here are the Young Men
Gráinne Gavigan - Dead Still
Nathan Nugent - Normal People
Tony Cranstoun - Vivarium
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle - Misbehaviour
John Leslie - Son
Lucy van Lonkhuyzen - Normal People
Philip Murphy - Vivarium
Ray Ball - Sea Fever
Tamara Conboy - Herself
Aza Hand & Patrick Drummond - Son
Hugh Fox, Fionán Higgins & Mark Henry - Smother
Kieran Horgan & Brendan Rehill - Phil Lynott: Songs for While I'm Away
Patrick Drummond, Aza Hand, Katie O'Mahony & Adrian Conway - Here are the Young Men
Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, & Niall O Sullivan - Normal People
Jennie Readman & Niamh O'Loan - Vivarium
Linda Gannon Foster & Jennifer Hegarty - Dead Still
Linda Gannon Foster & Liz Byrne - Gretel & Hansel
Sandra Kelly & Sharon Doyle - Normal People
Siobhan Harper-Ryan - I Hate Suzie
Aza Hand - Son
Colm Mac Con Iomaire - A Bend in the River
John McPhillips - Smother
Ray Harman - Blood Season 2
Stephen Rennicks - Normal People
Jim O'Hagan & Ed Bruce - WandaVision
Ed Bruce - Shadow and Bone
Ed Bruce - Kidding