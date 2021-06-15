Normal People has landed a huge 15 Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) nominations this year.

The ultra-popular hit BBC show saw Lenny Abrahamson nominated for Director, Sally Rooney nominated for the script and Paul Mescal for the Actor in a Lead Role in Drama.

The Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers also landed three nominations, including a Best Film nod.

Nicola Coughlan received a nomination for her supporting role in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

Speaking after her nomination this morning, Nicola said she still can’t get over the fact that 82 million people streamed the show in its first month on Netflix.

“It’s such a mad number. I came up doing fringe theatre and kinda struggling along and this came out on Christmas Day 2020. By Stephen’s Day, it picked up and it was everywhere. The support has just been amazing,” Nicola said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The women I’m nominated with..Fiona Shaw, Sarah Greene; I admire them so, so much.

“We’re back filming season two of Bridgerton now so back in the corset and the wigs, but it has been brilliant,” Nicola said.

Brendan Gleeson was nominated for his depiction of Donald Trump in the Comey Rule, while Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty), James Nesbitt (Bloodlands) were among those to join Paul Mescal in the Actor in a Lead Role in Drama category.

Niamh Algar (Raised By Wolves), Dervla Kirwan (Smother), Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes) were among nominations in the Actress in a Lead Role in Drama category.

Across all Film Categories including craft and technical, Dating Amber has 8 nominations, Herself has 6 nominations. Wildfire, Vivarium, and Broken Law all have 5 nominations each while animated Feature Wolfwalkers has 3, as does Here are the Young Men and Gretel & Hansel.

In Drama, Normal People has received 15 nominations, while Smother has 11, and Dead Still has 6.

In Acting categories, Colm Meaney has 2 nominations for Gangs of London and Pixie, as does Fionn O’Shea for Dating Amber and Normal People, while Clare Dunne has 2 nominations, nominated both for Leading Actress Film and Script Film for her work on Herself.

Wildfire has 2 lead actress nominations for both Nika McGuigan and Norah Jane Noone, while Normal People and Smother have 4 acting nominations each.

The IFTA nominations were announced this morning across 25 categories in film and drama, with a virtual awards night to take place on July 4. The IFTAs plan to hold a physical ceremony in March 2022.

IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty said this year’s nominations are “an incredible reflection of the high-calibre talent of Irish filmmakers, who are producing world-class standards of production and storytelling on screen”.

“The Irish Academy is proud to showcase and acknowledge their great achievements. This past year and a half has been difficult for everyone across the globe, and it’s heartening now to see things opening back up, including our Cinemas nationwide, and we urge everyone to go see this incredible array of movies on the big screen near you.

“Cinema is above all a communal experience and we are looking forward to bringing Ireland’s world class screen community together with audiences to engage and to celebrate the very best in Irish Film & Television excellence."

A full list of IFTA nominations can be found below:

Official 2021 IFTA Nominees

Film Categories

BEST FILM

Broken Law

Dating Amber

Herself

Vivarium

Wildfire

Wolfwalkers

DIRECTOR FILM

Cathy Brady - Wildfire

David Freyne - Dating Amber

Lorcan Finnegan - Vivarium

Paddy Slattery - Broken Law

Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart - Wolfwalkers

SCRIPT FILM

Cathy Brady - Wildfire

Clare Dunne & Malcolm Campbell - Herself

David Freyne - Dating Amber

Paddy Slattery - Broken Law

Will Collins - Wolfwalkers

LEAD ACTOR FILM

Ciarán Hinds - The Man In The Hat

Fionn O'Shea - Dating Amber

Gabriel Byrne - Death of a Ladies Man

Moe Dunford - Knuckledust

Tristan Heanue - Broken Law

LEAD ACTRESS FILM

Clare Dunne - Herself

Jessie Buckley - I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Lola Petticrew - Dating Amber

Nika McGuigan - Wildfire

Nora-Jane Noone - Wildfire

SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM

Barry Ward - Dating Amber

Brian Gleeson - Death of a Ladies Man

Colm Meaney - Pixie

Conleth Hill - Herself

Ned Dennehy - Undergods

SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM

Ally Ni Chiarain - Broken Law

Kathy Kiera Clarke - A Bend in the River

Molly McCann - Herself

Saoirse Ronan - Ammonite

Sharon Horgan - Dating Amber

Drama Categories

BEST DRAMA

Blood Season 2

Dead Still

Line of Duty Season 6

Normal People

Smother

Vikings Season 6

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Dathaí Keane - Smother

Dearbhla Walsh - Fargo

Imogen Murphy - Dead Still

Lenny Abrahamson - Normal People

Steve St. Leger - Vikings Season 6

SCRIPT DRAMA

Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson - The Salisbury Poisonings

John Morton - Dead Still

Kate O'Riordan - Smother

Lisa McGee - The Deceived

Sally Rooney - Normal People

LEAD ACTOR DRAMA

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty Season 6

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

James Nesbitt - Bloodlands

Michael Smiley - Dead Still

Paul Mescal - Normal People

LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA

Aisling Franciosi - Black Narcissus

Catherine Walker - The Deceived

Dervla Kirwan - Smother

Eve Hewson - Behind Her Eyes

Niamh Algar - Raised By Wolves

SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA

Andrew Scott - His Dark Materials

Colm Meaney - Gangs of London

Desmond Eastwood - Normal People

Éanna Hardwicke - Smother

Fionn O'Shea - Normal People

SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

Gemma-Leah Devereux - Smother

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

Sarah Greene - Normal People

Seána Kerslake - Smother

Documentary & Short Film Categories

FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Breaking Out

Finding Jack Charlton

Henry Glassie: Field Work

Phil Lynott: Songs for While I'm Away

The 8th

Tomorrow is Saturday

SHORT FILM

Five Letters To The Stranger Who Will Dissect My Brain

Flicker

Kathleen Was Here

My Other Suit Is Human

Rough

The Invisible Boy

SHORT ANIMATION

Gunter Falls in Love

Her Song

The Dead Hands of Dublin

The Voyage

Zog and the Flying Doctors

Craft Categories

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cathal Watters - Smother

Ciaran Tanham - Dead Still

James Mather - Here are the Young Men

Kate McCullough - Normal People

Suzie Lavelle - Normal People

COSTUME

Aisling Wallace Byrne - Here are the Young Men

Joan O'Clery - Dating Amber

Leonie Prendergast - Gretel & Hansel

Lorna Marie Mugan - Normal People

Triona Lillis - Smother

EDITING

Colin Campbell - Here are the Young Men

Gráinne Gavigan - Dead Still

Nathan Nugent - Normal People

Tony Cranstoun - Vivarium

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle - Misbehaviour

PRODUCTION DESIGN

John Leslie - Son

Lucy van Lonkhuyzen - Normal People

Philip Murphy - Vivarium

Ray Ball - Sea Fever

Tamara Conboy - Herself

SOUND

Aza Hand & Patrick Drummond - Son

Hugh Fox, Fionán Higgins & Mark Henry - Smother

Kieran Horgan & Brendan Rehill - Phil Lynott: Songs for While I'm Away

Patrick Drummond, Aza Hand, Katie O'Mahony & Adrian Conway - Here are the Young Men

Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, & Niall O Sullivan - Normal People

MAKE UP & HAIR

Jennie Readman & Niamh O'Loan - Vivarium

Linda Gannon Foster & Jennifer Hegarty - Dead Still

Linda Gannon Foster & Liz Byrne - Gretel & Hansel

Sandra Kelly & Sharon Doyle - Normal People

Siobhan Harper-Ryan - I Hate Suzie

SCORE

Aza Hand - Son

Colm Mac Con Iomaire - A Bend in the River

John McPhillips - Smother

Ray Harman - Blood Season 2

Stephen Rennicks - Normal People

VFX

Jim O'Hagan & Ed Bruce - WandaVision

Ed Bruce - Shadow and Bone

Ed Bruce - Kidding