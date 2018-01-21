Norah Casey became the first contestant to hang up her dancing shoes after she was booted off the second season of Dancing with The Stars Ireland.

Norah Casey became the first contestant to hang up her dancing shoes after she was booted off the second season of Dancing with The Stars Ireland.

Norah Casey becomes the first contestant to hang up her dancing shoes on DWTS

“I have been on this journey for the last few months and it has been an amazing experience,” she said.

Model Alannah Beirne and Vitali Kozmin dancing a Charleston to Emergency’ by Icina Pop ,during the third show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix

Casey admitted she would have liked to have remained in the competition for a few more weeks. “I felt we had another few dances left in me,” she said. “And I would have liked to have lost more weight.”

However, she said she was pleased she had decided to take part in the show. “People see the show for three weeks but I have been on this journey for months.

Publisher Norah Casey and Curtis Pritchard dancing a Paso Doble to ’Señorita’ by Bond ,during the third show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix

“I had just got my knee cap fixed, I had sold a chunk of the business, and I thought lets do this crazy dancing thing. There have been no downsides to it. I have lost weight, my posture is better. For me this has been one of the most positive experiences of my life.”

Model Alannah Beirne and Vitali Kozmin dancing a Charleston to Emergency’ by Icina Pop ,during the third show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix

Ahead of the first elimination nerves had been running high in Ardmore Studios. Model Alannah Beirne suffered a wardrobe malfunction in rehearsals.

Singer and Brother of Nathan Jake Carter and Karen Byrne dancing a Quickstep to ‘Knee deep in my heart’ by Shane Filan ,during the third show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix

“The straps on my dress broke and it fell off completely. It was a disaster.”

GAA legend Marty Morrissey made a beeline for the make up department after praying to Saint Jude.

Nicky Byrne and Amanda Byram during the third show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix/NO FEE for repro.

“I’m feeling a little apprehensive,” he said. “But we’re raring to go too.” Marty had been planning on breaking it down to the king of soul James Brown, but sadly his routine lacked some of the Marty Party oomph we have all come to expect.

Publisher Norah Casey and Curtis Pritchard dancing a Paso Doble to ’Señorita’ by Bond during the third show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix

Although he was wearing an exceptional embellished cape. “Watching that was like going to a party and having only one glass of shandy,” Brian Redmond said afterwards to much boo-ing and hiss-ing from the crowd.

Poor Marty scored the lowest points on the night with just 8 and ranked bottom of the leaderboard. The judges comments and markings caused a lot of consternation on the night. Yes, it was kind of funny that flat footed Bernard O’Shea performed a Salsa to ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer’ by Sister Sledge (irony there).

But did he really deserve to be scored just one point less than Anna Geary and Deirdre O’Kane? O’Kane’s follow Goggleboxer narrator Rory Cowan was much more enthusiastic about O’Kane. “She is the best female dancer,” he has no intention of competing in the contest.

“I was asked to do this last year and the year before and I said no both times. Why? Because I am too old. I didn’t dance in the panto and I won’t be dancing on this”. Rugby player Tomás O’Leary and his dance partner Giulia Dotta performed a fast paced jive to Chasing Cars by The Baseballs. There were plenty of kicks, flicks, spats and a spot of brief twerking.

“That was especially for Julien [Benson],” Tomas said. Model Alannah Beirne scored the the highest score of 26 with modern day 1920s Charleston to Emergency by Icona Pop. “That was a roaring success,” Loraine Barry said afterwards.

Broadcaster Maia Dunphy who made a cat’s malack when she performed the cha cha last week did a slow waltz to See the Day by Girls Aloud. “I felt much more comfortable this week,” Maia said afterwards. “It is a million times tougher than I thought it was going to be.” While Jake Carter and Karen Byrne did a Quickstep to Knee Deep in My Heart by Shane Filan.

“This week we saw the dashing debonair,” Julian said before advising him to “suck, tuck and drop it”. Which turned out to be a lot more PC than the audience anticipated. Jake’s Wagon Wheel singing Nathan Carter was in the crowd cheering on his brother.

The singer said all for the Carter clan had been taken aback by Jake’s deftness on the dance floor. “He has surprised all of us - how good he is doing. We had no idea he could dance, he’s never got lessons…he’s done really well.”

Online Editors