Noel Edmonds confirmed for the I'm a Celebrity jungle

Noel Edmonds has officially been announced as an I’m A Celebrity contestant.

The 69-year-old former host of Deal Or No Deal and Noel’s House Party will enter the Australian jungle to join stars including football manager Harry Redknapp, quiz expert Anne Hegerty and actress Emily Atack.

Edmonds’s arrival had been rumoured and was confirmed by the official I’m A Celebrity Twitter account on Tuesday.

The tweet said: “Time to really get this party started! Noel Edmonds is coming to the Jungle!”

The post, which described Edmonds as a “TV legend”, listed his phobias as heights and confined spaces.

It did not say when he would be entering the jungle.

Edmonds will be one of the biggest names on the ITV show, fronted by Declan Donnelly and this year Holly Willoughby.

In 2016 he came under fire after claiming that an electromagnetic pulse machine, EMPpad, “tackles cancer”.

In 2017 Edmonds said he came close to taking his own life after falling victim to financial fraud.

He will be joining DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, pop stars James McVey of The Vamps and Fleur East, former EastEnders star Rita Simons, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan and Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer in camp.

Meanwhile, on last night's episode, The Chase star Anne Hegerty suffered a “freakout” and quit a Bush Tucker Trial after being voted to take part in the challenge.

Suffering under a deluge of slime and six kilos of mealworms, the quiz show star faced Monstrous Monoliths on the ITV jungle show.

She was competing to win meals which would go to the red team, and managed to get two stars before the trial became too much, saying: “I’m sorry, I can’t do it anymore.”

Hegerty said: “I did the first one in 90 seconds. That was ok. I got two stars. Then it all went pear shaped. Absolutely freak out disgusting.

“I came out and I was just covered in gunk and mealworms and I was like ‘no, no more, can’t do it’ so I shouted ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!’”

“Well we got two meals for the other camp. Aren’t they lucky. I really, really hope that they’re glad.”

Declan Donnelly comforted Hegerty, saying: “Well done for coming down here and facing it head on. That takes guts.”

The quiz ace quipped “yeah, fish guts” as she stood covered in slime, offal and worms.

Teammate James McVey sympathised with Hegarty on her return to join the others, even after the camp learned that the two meals she won would not go to them.

He said: “The sheer fact that she’s here at all is a testament to her bravery. We’re just really glad that she came back.

“Emily left us yesterday so we’re really glad that she’s back because I don’t think we can face losing another one of our team yellow.”

Snake Rock were stuck with rice and beans, while Crock Creek feasted on quail for dinner. But the teams were soon united, with Snake Rock celebrities walking over to join their fellow contestants in the other camp.

