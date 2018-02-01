She describes herself as a natural competitor, but Anna Geary isn't worried about high scorers like Erin McGregor or Alannah Beirne on Dancing with the Stars.

'No matter how good a dancer you are, it's different to camogie - you still have to connect with the public' - Anna Geary on DWTS

The Cork woman (30) has lit up the dance floor for the last few weeks on the RTE series and established herself as one of the frontrunners for the glitterball trophy.

While she's used to playing against an opposing team on the camogie pitch, the GAA star says the dance competition is more of a mental challenge against herself. "The competition with me essentially rests with myself. When I go out and play camogie, I'm competing against an opposition. They're stopping you from putting in the performance, whereas with dancing, the only person stopping you is yourself," she told the Diary.

Norah Casey and Anna Geary during the opening show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix

"The only person I'm competing with is myself in my last rehearsal or my last dance. That's harder, it's more in the mind. "It's something I'm still trying to get my head around. I don't want to look back on a dance I do and wish I gave a little bit more. No matter how good Erin McGregor is or Deirdre O'Kane or Rob Heffernan, they're not going to affect how I dance."

Anna Geary and Kai Widdrington

Former bodybuilder Erin looks to be Anna's biggest competition, having consistently impressed the judges since her first dance while Alannah Beirne has also proven to be a formidable foe. Anna, who is partnered with Kai Widdrington, who danced with Katherine Lynch in the last series, is joint second on the leader board along with Erin McGregor, behind Alannah.

While skill is an important component of the show, many have noted that the stars' popularity with audiences is also vital to their success on the show. Although he was not given the lowest score by the judges on last week's episode, Tomas O'Leary got the boot over fan favourite Marty Morrissey, who received 15 points.

"Unfortunately, no matter how good a dancer you are, it's different to camogie. It doesn't mean you're going to win, you still have to connect with the public," said Anna.

She reckons comedian Deirdre O'Kane could also be someone who will give her a run for her money.

"Deirdre is one to watch. She has very fast feet and the best pair of legs I've seen on a woman in a long time," said Anna. The Ireland's Fittest Family star, who is in a relationship with GAA executive Kevin Sexton, has thrown herself into the show and has enjoyed being able to learn a new skill.

